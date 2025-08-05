RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE WERQ THE WORLD TOUR 2025 Comes To State Theatre New Jersey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Theatre New Jersey and Voss Events, in collaboration with World of Wonder and MTV, will present RuPaul's Drag Race Werq the World Tour 2025 on Sunday, August 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets begin at $62 and are available now at STNJ.org.

This year’s production invites audiences behind the velvet ropes of the most exclusive awards show in herstory. Hosted by Jimbo as Joan Rivers, the evening will feature powerhouse performances by Daya Betty (Season 14) as Lady Gaga, Jaida Essence Hall (Season 12) as Beyoncé, Jorgeous (Season 14) as Ariana Grande, Kim Chi (Season 8) as Celine Dion, and Vanessa Vanjie (Season 10) as Rihanna.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, contact State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit STNJ.org. Guest Services is available by phone and email Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For in-person purchases, the box office is open Tuesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

State Theatre New Jersey is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey, having welcomed over six million patrons since reopening as a nonprofit in 1988. Following major renovations in 2021, the historic venue continues to present a wide range of programming, including Broadway, comedy, dance, music, and family shows. Its cultural impact exceeds $18 million annually in economic contributions to New Brunswick and surrounding communities.