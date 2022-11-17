RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA Opens At Centenary Stage Company

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition opens December 1 at 7:30 pm in Centenary Stage Company's Sitnik Theatre. Performances will run December 1-11 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

The magical fairytale, Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition is reborn with Rodgers & Hammerstein's elegant and charming music. Inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother, this adaptation for the stage includes warmth, hilarity, and romance.

Directing this production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition is Michael Blevins. Broadway credits include Bring Back Birdie, Neil Simon's Little Me, and Tap Dance Kid in which he created the role "Winslow". Regional Theatre credits include Love Letters with Constance Schulman, Cabaret with Beth Leavel, and Drumwright with John Cullman. Film roles include Zelig, Chaplin, and A Chorus Line. For the past two years Michael has served as a Master Teacher in Acting and Tap Dance for the Verdon Fosse Legacy Professional Training Program in New York. He has worked and performed with many Tony and Oscar winning artists including Sir Richard Attenborough, Bebe Neuwirth, Joe Layton, Chita Rivera, Woody Allen, Vivian Matalon, Peter Gennaro, Diane Lane, Danny Daniels, Bob Fosse, Michael Douglas, Donald O'Connor, Victor Gaerber, Andy Griffith, Brooke Shields, Savion Glover, Charlotte D'Ambois, James Coco, Jane Krakowski, and Robert Downey Jr. Blevins was also featured on Good Morning America for ABC-TV and on the covers of Dance Magazine and USA Today.

The cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition will include Centenary University students, alumni, YPW students, CSC veterans, and a few brand-new faces! The cast includes: Alyssa Ramsey, Latoya Martin, Lea Antolini-Lid, Emily Kurnides, Kayla Yepez, Cody Jackson, Ian Federgreen, Deirdre Bryant, Osbourne Focht, Jibril Scott, Amanda Ackerman, Gabriel Argate, Jeremy Ashton, Jenna Black, James Brandes, Sean Cahill, Diana Caldwell, Jerry Caviston, Benedict Dawn-Cross, Claire Finnegan, McKenzie Fitzgerald, Christina Freeman, Jamir Freeman, Tisa Harriot, Osaivbie Igiebor, Audrey Jantzen, Leilah Marshall, Tyler McGeough, Sabrina Olivieri, Zachary Orr, Kamirah Owens, Isabella Pepe, Kaylynn Prymak Paredes, Maddison Rhine, Christopher Rice, Nastasia Roman, Shloka Sagia, Lauren Santarelli, Jordan Sievert, Mark Squindo, Michaela Thiessen, Callista Tronoski, Kylie Smith, Kai Vialva, Ella Villani, and Xander Zimmerman.

Performance dates and times for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition are Thursdays, December 1 and 8 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, December 2 and 9 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, December 3 and 10 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, December 4 and 11 at 2:00 pm; with special additional matinee performances at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, December 7, Saturday, December 3 and 10. Tickets range from $27.50 - $30.00 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances. The matinee performance of Cinderella, The Enchanted Edition on December 7 will also feature a special offer for Hackettstown Residents with a valid ID showing proof of address.

For more information or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.