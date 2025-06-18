ROCK THE BELLS Returns to NJPAC This Month

Featuring Busta Rhymes, Redman, Remy Ma, Eric B + Rakim, Too $Hort, Scarface and more.
Rock The Bells, the trailblazing Hip-Hop platform founded by LL Cool J, has revealed the official artist lineup for its 2025 festival, making its New Jersey debut at Newark’s Prudential Center on Saturday, June 28, 2025, as part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival.
Presented in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, this year’s theme — “Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool” — sets the stage for a cultural homecoming celebrating the sound, spirit, and global impact of Hip-Hop. Hosted by Roxanne Shante and soundtracked by the iconic DJ Kid Capri, the evening is poised to be a masterclass in the genre’s legacy and continued evolution.
East Coast Icons:
Busta Rhymes and Redman bring their signature fire
Remy Ma, KRS-One, and Big Daddy Kane offer golden-era energy and lyrical force
Fabolous joins with chart-topping cool, and Lil' Mo lends vocal power and soul
State Property reunites, ready to raise the lyrical bar
West Coast & Southern Legends:
Too $hort and Scarface represent with pioneering presence
Boosie and Plies bring the heat from the South
Sonic Trailblazers & Rare Reunions:
Eric B. & Rakim, Hip-Hop royalty, return for a rare set
Capone-N-Noreaga reunite for their first Rock The Bells appearance
Plus: M.O.P., Coast Contra, and more to be announced
For the first time, Rock The Bells presents an Uptown Records & Untouchables Family Celebration, curated by legendary producer and Uptown alum DJ Eddie F. This tribute to the iconic label features:
Al B. Sure!
Donell Jones
Soul For Real
Jeff Redd
Horace Brown
Monifah
Intro
Mr. Cheeks
CL Smooth
Father MC
Videos