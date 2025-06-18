ROCK THE BELLS Returns to NJPAC This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rock The Bells, the trailblazing Hip-Hop platform founded by LL Cool J, has revealed the official artist lineup for its 2025 festival, making its New Jersey debut at Newark’s Prudential Center on Saturday, June 28, 2025, as part of the Prudential North to Shore Festival.

Presented in partnership with the Black Promoters Collective, this year’s theme — “Class of 2025: Summer’s Kool” — sets the stage for a cultural homecoming celebrating the sound, spirit, and global impact of Hip-Hop. Hosted by Roxanne Shante and soundtracked by the iconic DJ Kid Capri, the evening is poised to be a masterclass in the genre’s legacy and continued evolution.

2025 LINEUP HIGHLIGHTS:

East Coast Icons:

Busta Rhymes and Redman bring their signature fire

Remy Ma, KRS-One, and Big Daddy Kane offer golden-era energy and lyrical force

Fabolous joins with chart-topping cool, and Lil' Mo lends vocal power and soul

State Property reunites, ready to raise the lyrical bar

West Coast & Southern Legends:

Too $hort and Scarface represent with pioneering presence

Boosie and Plies bring the heat from the South

Sonic Trailblazers & Rare Reunions:

Eric B. & Rakim, Hip-Hop royalty, return for a rare set

Capone-N-Noreaga reunite for their first Rock The Bells appearance

Plus: M.O.P., Coast Contra, and more to be announced

EDDIE F PRESENTS: UPTOWN RECORDS CELEBRATION

For the first time, Rock The Bells presents an Uptown Records & Untouchables Family Celebration, curated by legendary producer and Uptown alum DJ Eddie F. This tribute to the iconic label features:

Al B. Sure!

Donell Jones

Christopher Williams

Soul For Real

Jeff Redd

Horace Brown

Monifah

Intro

Mr. Cheeks

CL Smooth

Father MC

