RENT, THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW And More Set for Algonquin 2025-26 Broadway Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced that tickets for its 2025–2026 Broadway Series are on-sale starting now, offering a lineup of beloved classics, fan favorites, blockbuster musicals and powerful dramas.

“Each season, we strive to curate a lineup that entertains, inspires, and serves our community,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director of Algonquin Arts Theatre. “This year's Broadway Series features blockbuster musicals, poignant dramas, and cult-classic fun. Whether you're a longtime subscriber or a first-time guest, we can't wait to welcome you for another unforgettable year at the Algonquin.”

2025–2026 BROADWAY SERIES LINEUP

THE WIZARD OF OZ

July 12 – July 27, 2025

Step into the magical world of Oz in this timeless musical adventure filled with all your favorite moments and iconic songs from the MGM film. Perfect for the whole family!

RENT

August 9 – August 17, 2025

Back by popular demand! This Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning rock musical tells a story of love, resilience, and the bonds that define us.

Richard O'Brien's THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW

October 10 – October 19, 2025

Do the ‘Time Warp' again with this cult-classic musical full of thrills, outrageous characters, and rock 'n' roll madness!

Irving Berlin's WHITE CHRISTMAS

December 6 – December 14, 2025

The fastest sell-out in Algonquin history! Celebrate the season with this heartwarming holiday musical filled with dazzling dance, classic tunes, and festive cheer.

SAME TIME, NEXT YEAR

January 17 – January 25, 2026

A charming romantic comedy chronicling the decades-long relationship of two lovers who meet once a year. Inspired by the beloved 1978 film.

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST

February 14 – February 21, 2026

Experience this gripping adaptation of the iconic novel and film, as one man's rebellion sparks a powerful clash inside a psychiatric hospital.

9 TO 5: The Musical

March 20 – March 29, 2026

With music by Dolly Parton, this laugh-out-loud musical follows three bold women who take charge of their lives and their workplace.

PIPPIN

May 8 – May 17, 2026

From Stephen Schwartz (Wicked), this dazzling Tony Award-winning musical blends magic, mystery, and unforgettable music in one young man's quest for meaning.

Subscribers can save up to 40% off regular ticket prices and enjoy exclusive perks including:

Unlimited exchanges – Switch performance dates for free

Early access – Get the best seats before the general public

Bring-a-friend vouchers – Share the joy of theatre

Invitations to special events – Go behind the scenes with cast and creatives

To subscribe or purchase individual tickets, visit www.AlgonquinArts.org or call 732-528-9211.

Comments