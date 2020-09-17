Progressive Theater to Stream THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS

THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS will stream November 26th, 2020.

Progressive Theater, under the leadership of Artistic Director, Gregory Omar Osborne, is slated to stream THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS on November 26th, 2020 via ShowTix4U. THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS is based on an adaptation of Sophocles' OEDIPUS AT COLONUS in the version by Robert Fitzgerald and incorporating passages from both Sophocles' OEDIPUS REX and ANTIGONE in the versions by Dudley Fitts and Robert Fitzgerald, which are published as THE OEDIPUS CYCLE OF SOPHOCLES, a Harvest/HBJ Book, Harcourt Brace Jovanovich, Inc.

Progressive Theater's director grabs inspiration from Evangelists and Kanye West Sunday Service. He noted that the original production made its debut during the AIDS epidemic and he saw the parralels in the times we are currently in. Osborne says, "There is no better time than now for this story to be told. It's a story of redemption and liberation. With COVID-19 roaming the world like a thief in the night, taking jobs and lives, you must 'live where you can, be happy as you can...' cause we may not be here tomorrow." He quotes the Original Lyrics by Lee Breuer, Adapted Lyrics by Bob Telson and Lee Breuer.

Producing shows virtually is the new wave, but it seems to be missing the one thing we can't get through the zoom productions, connection. Connection is not just about touch ,it's about the intangible energies transferred from actor to actor. Progressive Theater made the decision to film THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS because, "to be progressive is to not follow the norm..." says Osborne. THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS is made possible through the sponsorship of Maplewood's Division of Arts and Culture.

February 16th, 2019, Progressive Theater celebrated its launch with THE BUBBLY BLACK GIRL SHEDS HER CHAMELEON SKIN; written by Kirsten Childs, directed by Broadway's Jasmin Richardson, and choreographed by Osborne. The event was made possible with the collaborative efforts of The South Orange/ Maplewood Community Coalition on Race. The show sparked a community discussion on race and privilege. The purpose behind Progressive is to create opportunities and platforms for the misrepresented, people of color, while offering the necessary training to further a career in the arts. Such Opportunities aren't limited to performance but extend to positions in tech, design, creation etc. Its mission reaches beyond stage and costume. Progressive Theater is cultivating the true meaning of diversity in the theater community by empowering the misrepresented. He says', "There is room for all of us." Headlining the project is Daryl L Stewart of Newark, NJ (Preacher Oedipus) and Manny Milfort (Singer Oedipus).

THE GOSPEL AT COLONUS was produced on Broadway, 1988 by Dodger Productions, Liza Lorwin, Louis Busch Hager, Playhouse Square Center and Fifth Avenue Productions; Executive Producers Michael David, Edward Strong and Sherman Warner. Originally Produced by the Brooklyn Academy of Music Next Wave Festival, Harvey Lichtenstein, Executive Producer, Joseph V. Melillo, Producer, in association with Liza Lorwin and Walker Art Center.

Further casting is to be announced.

