Princeton Ballet School Now Enrolling for Fall 2025

Princeton Ballet School is now enrolling for Fall 2025! With locations in Princeton, Cranbury, and New Brunswick, PBS offers children's dance, pre-professional training, and adult classes in ballet, contemporary, flamenco, tap, and more.

Classes are available for all ages and levels, including drop-in Open Enrollment options, and features live music in every studio. Everyone is welcome!

PBS also offers its award winning DANCE POWER program in partnership with the New Brunswick Public Schools, Dance for Parkinson's, Audrey's Class for younger dancers with differing abilities, and performance opportunities, such as the option to participate in American Repertory Ballet's celebrated annual production of The Nutcracker.

