Premiere Stages At Kean University Announces Semi-Finalists For 2024 Play Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Premiere Stages, the professional theatre company in residence at Kean University, is pleased to announce the 2024 Premiere Play Festival Semi-Finalists.

The Play Festival panel and literary staff reviewed 760 submissions before choosing the 48 Semi-Finalists. From those 48 Semi-Finalists, four Finalists will be chosen in May for public readings. The readings will be held June 6-10, 2024 at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center (Vaughn-Eames Hall, 1000 Morris Avenue, Union, NJ). One Finalist will be awarded a full production in Premiere Stages' 2025 season.

“The semi-finalists explore an impressive array of contemporary issues” stated producing artistic director John J. Wooten “Kudos to Nick Gandiello, the literary team and our panel of readers for their careful consideration as they took on the difficult task of narrowing down a particularly impressive pool of 760 submissions to 48.”

48 SEMI-FINALISTS FOR THE 2024 PREMIERE PLAY FESTIVAL

BEFORE THE THAW by Dan Aibel

THE FAMILY SAVES A LIFE by jose sebastian alberdi

LEMURIA by Bonnie Antosh

MURDER GIRL by Heidi Armbruster

SNOBS VS THE UNDERDOGS by Kia Barbee

THE WORLD I HAVE KNOWN by Kari Bentley-Quinn

LAND OF NO MERCY by Rae Binstock

I GOT YOU by Suzanne Bradbeer

THE OFFSEASON by Jonathan Caren

THE MALLARD by Vincent Delaney

ZIONISTA RISING by Alexa Derman

ON THE DOCKET by Bryan Dykstra

ANONYMOUS SKIN by Cris Eli Blak

SCRIBE, OR THE SISTERS MILTON, OR ELEGY FOR THE UNWRITTEN by L Feldman

GOOD TO GO by Craig Garcia

YELLOW LIGHT by Justine Gelfman

THE TOTALITY OF ALL THINGS by Erik Gernand

CASTLING by Anthony Goss

BELOVED SON by Matthew Greene

THE ANCESTRY DOT COM PLAY by Alyssa Hadad-Chin

DOGS by Hanna Kime

TOMORROW AND TOMORROW by Matthew Libby

KINGDOM OF WONDER by Shayan Lotfi

APE by Dano Madden

FIFTEEN HUNDRED by Gloria Majule

STRAW POLL by Nicholas Malakhow

THE COUSINS by Benjamin V. Marshall

CATCH by Lara Miller

FISH MEAT by Esme Ng

(I AM [MY MOTHER)'S DAUGHTER] by Bianca Nkwonta

THE DECOYS by Greg Pierce

THE NEREIDS by Brian Quirk

A GOOD GUY by David Rambo

WET by Aurora Real de Asua

DISPERSION OF LIGHT by Rich Rubin

MARKED GREEN AT BIRTH, MARKED FEMALE AT BIRTH by Sophie Sagan-Gutherz

GOOD HAIR by Phaedra Michelle Scott

AN INVITATION TO ANNA'S WEDDING by Parade Stone

LAERTES DIES TOO by Rachel Luann Strayer

IDEE FIXE by Joe Sutton

FAKE LAUGHTER by Rob Ulin

WEREWOLVES: A PLAY ABOUT MONEY by Liba Vaynberg

THIS IS A PLAY ABOUT BUTTONS by Emily Wanamaker

ANAPHORA by Mallory Weiss

WHEN GOLD TURNS BLACK by Ron Wilks

OUR FATHER by Amy Witting

GREAT WHITE by Deborah Yarchun

NIGHTWATCH by Max Yu

In the nineteen seasons since its founding, the Premiere Play Festival has received over 8,000 submissions and developed more than 85 plays. Multiple plays produced at Premiere have been honored by the American Theatre Critics Association, selected for agency representation, and/or been published by Theatrical Rights Worldwide, Concord, Dramatists Play Service, Dramatic Publishing Company, Playscripts, and Broadway Play Publishing. A number of Play Festival winners and finalists have subsequently been produced in New York, internationally and at regional theatres across the country.

Premiere Stages is made possible in part through funding from W. John Bauer and Nancy Boucher, The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, Carole Shaffer-Koros and Robert Koros and ExxonMobil Foundation, The Dubose and Dorothy Heyward Foundation, Blue Foundry Charitable Foundation, The Northfield Bank Foundation, The Hyde and Watson Foundation, The Union Foundation, E.J. Grassmann Trust, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, The Union County HEART Grant and through the generous support of individual patrons and local organizations. Discover Jersey Arts is our marketing partner. Visit JerseyArts.com for more information about other arts programming happening around the Garden State.

Premiere Stages is committed to producing topical plays and interactive programs that reflect people of all ethnic and racial backgrounds, national origins, nationalities, ancestry, religious groups, gender expression or identities, sexual orientation, political beliefs, ages, abilities and disabilities.

ABOUT PREMIERE STAGES

Created in 2004, Premiere Stages is the professional Equity theatre in residence at Kean University. Through its unique partnership with Kean, Premiere's play development programs, educational initiatives, and professional development opportunities actively embrace the university's academic curriculum while expanding the scope, accessibility, and prestige of the professional programming on campus. For more information, please visit Premiere Stages online at premierestagesatkean.com

ABOUT KEAN UNIVERSITY

Kean University, New Jersey's urban research university, is a national institution of higher education recognized for its diversity, innovation and the social mobility of its graduates. Founded in 1855 as a teachers college, Kean has evolved into a thriving research university that supports students as they persist to graduation, give back to their communities and launch successful careers. Kean's six colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate programs, six doctoral degree programs and more than 70 options leading to master's degrees, professional diplomas or certifications, across a full range of academic subjects. With campuses in Union, Toms River and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, as well as Kean Online, the University provides students of all backgrounds an affordable and accessible world-class education. Learn more at kean.edu

Play Broadway Games