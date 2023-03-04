Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Players Guild of Leonia to Present THE TOXIC AVENGER in April

“The Toxic Avenger” opens April 14 and runs through April 30, 2023.

Mar. 04, 2023  

Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present the Lloyd Kaufman's cult film classic, THE TOXIC AVENGER, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). The show will be presented over three weekends, starting this Friday, April 14th, and closing on Sunday April 30th. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays, and 3:00pm on Sundays.

THE TOXIC AVENGER, is a 2008 rock musical based on Lloyd Kaufman's cult film of the same name, winner of the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical and written by Tony Award winners Joe DiPietro and David Bryan (Bon Jovi). The Toxic Avenger is an intoxicating comedy, horror and action-packed love story that has it all: an unlikely hero, his beautiful girlfriend, a corrupt New Jersey mayor and two guys who play... well, everyone else. Set in the most traditional of all musical settings - a toxic waste dump off the New Jersey Turnpike - the citizens of Tromaville cry for help as Melvin Ferd the Third, an aspiring earth scientist, vows to clean up the state while fighting corruption, toxic waste dumps, and falling in love with Sarah, a beautiful blind librarian. With its wonderful hair-metal sound, score and superb cast, The Toxic Avenger will kick a little ass with exuberant fun.

TOXIC AVENGER stars Sean M. Lynch-Littlejohn as Melvin Ferd the 3rd/Toxie, Betty Mack as Sarah, Kay Koch as the Mayor/Ma (and other characters), Brandon Conti as Dude #1, and Eric Najimian as Dude #2.

THE TOXIC AVENGER is directed by Ellyn Essig, Assistant Director/Stage Manager Rachel Alt, Music Director Dan Wells, Choreographer Marc Leland, Scenic and Lighting Design Gerard Bourcier, Sound Design Rick Essig, Costumes by Maureen Mulvihill, Produced by Carol Fisher, Social Media/Marketing by Ralph Martinez

Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2228595®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F71896?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or at https://www.leoniaplayers.org/

Reserved seating tickets are $29, $25 for Seniors and Students.
Note: This program contains adult content and strong language. The Players Guild of Leonia no longer requires audience members to show proof of vaccination to enter the theatre. Audience members are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged while inside the theatre. Masks will be available free of charge at the ticket counter.




