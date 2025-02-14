Pianist Jason Moran To Perform Residency Concert At New England Conservatory

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed pianist and NEC faculty member Jason Moran offers a three-day residency, Monday through Thursday, March 3-6 including a masterclass and other events culminating in a special concert on Thursday, March 6 in Williams Hall.

Featuring Moran and NEC students in solo and ensemble performances, the concert celebrates the history of Boogie Woogie, the influential piano style that straddles blues and jazz and inspired a musical revolution in rhythm and blues, as well as rock and roll. Admission to the 8 p.m. concert is free. For information visit necmusic.edu.

Since his formidable emergence on the music scene in the late 90s, jazz pianist Jason Moran has proven more than his brilliance as a performer. The Blue Note Records recording artist has established himself as a risk-taker and innovator of new directions for jazz as a whole. In almost every category that matters – improvisation, composition, group concept, repertoire, technique and experimentation – Moran has challenged the status quo. Moran's debut recording as a leader, Soundtrack to Human Motion, was released in 1999 to great critical praise. Ben Ratliff of The New York Times named it the best album of the year and the Jazz Journalists Association awarded it “Best Debut Recording.” The following year, Facing Left established The Bandwagon trio with bassist Tarus Mateen and drummer Nasheet Waits, and prompted JazzTimes Magazine to declare the album "an instant classic." Moran augmented the trio for his third Blue Note release, Black Stars, adding avant-garde icon Sam Rivers, who plays saxophone, flute and piano on the recording. In 2002, Moran released his universally acclaimed solo piano disc Modernistic, prompting the Cork (Ireland) Jazz Festival to award him the 2002 Guinness Rising Star Award. Other acclaimed releases include The Bandwagon, Same Mother, and more. The Jazz Journalists Association awarded Moran with the “Up-n-Coming Jazz Musician” of 2003. Moran topped The DownBeat Critics Poll in three categories in 2003 and 2004 – Rising Star Jazz Artist, Rising Star Pianist, Rising Star Composer. In 2005, he received the first ever Playboy Jazz Artist of the Year award. In 2007, Moran was commissioned to create IN MY MIND: Monk at Town Hall, 1959, the critically acclaimed multi-media performance investigating Thelonious Monk's famous recording. Not surprisingly, the legendary Monk had a pivotal role in influencing young Moran to become a jazz musician. In 1981, at the age of six, the Houston native began studying the piano, but longed to quit until he first heard the sounds of Monk, an experience that established an early role model in Moran's creative development. Moran later honed his musical education at New York's Manhattan School of Music. As a faculty member at NEC, music education still plays a central role in Moran's life. Moran has performed and/or recorded with artists Cassandra Wilson, Wayne Shorter, Charles Lloyd, Dave Holland, Marian McPartland, Don Byron, Joe Lovano, Greg Osby, Steve Coleman, Von Freeman, Andrew Hill (duo), Uri Caine (duo), Bunky Green, Sam Rivers, Lee Konitz, Paul Motian, Chris Potter, Jenny Scheinman, Christian McBride, and Stefon Harris.

