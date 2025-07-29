Photos: STEEL MAGNOLIAS Opens at Bell Theater in Holmdel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Bell Theater’s star-studded production of Steel Magnolias is now running in Holmdel, NJ through August 10. Directed by Nate Patten, this new staging of Robert Harling’s beloved comedy features a powerhouse cast of Broadway veterans and award nominees.

Charlotte d’Amboise (Tony nominee, A Chorus Line) stars as M’Lynn, with Kathy Fitzgerald (Drama Desk nominee, The Producers) as Ouiser, and Nancy Opel (Tony nominee, Urinetown) as Clairee. Amy Spanger (Drama Desk nominee, The Wedding Singer) takes on the role of Truvy, joined by Eve O’Brien as Shelby and Sarah Suzuki as Annelle.

The creative team includes set design by Fred Sorrentino, lighting by Japhy Weideman, costumes by Leon Dobkowski, hair and makeup by Jeff Knaggs, sound by Gerry Gironda, and props/scenic elements by Marisa Procopio.

Performances take place at Bell Theater inside the Bell Works complex at 101 Crawfords Corner Road, with ample free parking. Tickets range from $38 to $58 and are available at www.belltheater.org or by calling 732-531-9106.

Steel Magnolias is the second production in Bell Theater’s 2025 season, following Hedwig and the Angry Inch starring Remember Jones and leading into A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies this October.