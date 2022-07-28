Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of TANISHA FORDHAM'S SNATCH YO' FREE

TaNisha Fordham Productions in association with Enlightened Visions and the Mayor's Office for the city of Newark NJ is presenting the World Premiere of TaNisha Fordham's Snatch Yo' Free a new musical written, directed, musical production, musical composition by and starring TaNisha Fordham. The five member cast also features Alayna Miller, Rahbert Britt, Donna Glaesener and Tiffany Ocansey.

Get a first look at opening night photos below!

Performances began July 22, 2022 for a limited engagement every Friday through August 12, 2022 at Mulberry Commons Park in Newark NJ outside of the Prudential Center.

The saga of one girl's journey to SNATCH HER FREE, "TANISHA FORDHAM'S SNATCH YO' FREE" this new hip-hop, neo-soul, funk and gospel musical is told through a series of memoirs, songs, poems, random thoughts and monologues all written in rhyme.

THIS IS A HIP HOP MUSICAL FOR THE AGES: conveyed through free movement, spoken word artistry, music performance, group dance, rap, call-and-response/ interactive theater, hip-hop, synchronized movement, live visual art, and play (yes actual games) "THE EGOT" calls to audiences inviting them to experience and be apart of a journey that won't be soon forgotten.

The Snatch Yo' Free tribe; TaNisha Fordham (Director, Producer, Playwright, Music Producer, Starring). Cast: Alayna Miller, Rahbert Britt, Donna Glaesener. Shayla Mitchell (Associate Director), Phaedra Foreman (Artistic Assistant), Rescue Poetix (Production Stage Manager), Lab Sisterz (Choreography; Featured Dancers), Tricia Cooke (Artistic Designer), Mark Goble (Music Producer), DXOR (Music Producer), Freddie Mae Fordham (Producer), Monroe Fordham (Producer), Pamela Fordham (Producer), Robert Alston (Producer), Mayor Ras Baraka, Trevor Phillips, American Express, Broadway Theatre Coalition (Special Thanks), Sponsored by The City of Newark NJ.

Tickets can be secured here though tickets are not required to attend the event. This Theater in the Park event is free, open to the public, and an event for the entire family. Seating will be available on a first come, first served basis but attendees are encouraged to bring their favorite chair or blanket.

Photos by Paul Chinnery