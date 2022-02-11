Photos: First Look At MOON OVER BUFFALO Now Onstage Through March 5

Bergen County Players will present the knockout, mile-a-minute, show-within-a-show-stopping MOON OVER BUFFALO thru March 5.

Performances will take place at the Little Firehouse Theatre, 298 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell (Friday and Saturday evenings at 8pm, and Sunday afternoons at 2pm). Tickets to MOON OVER BUFFALO, priced at $22 for Fridays/Saturdays and $18 for Sundays, may be purchased online at www.bcplayers.org, or by leaving a message with the box office at 201-261-4200.

With over-the-top comic antics, running gags, and hilarious misunderstandings, the trials and tribulations of fading stars George and Charlotte Hay are on full display as they try to keep things together before a famed director arrives to see them perform. From pregnant trysts, unexpected love triangles, and a drunk leading man, anything and everything can and does go wrong. Two-time Tony-nominated MOON OVER BUFFALO wowed Broadway audiences.



The talented cast of MOON OVER BUFFALO includes veteran performers Jody Laufer of Hawthorne, Janet Gaynor-Matonti of River Edge, Emily Gardner of Mahwah, Dan Loverro of Paterson, Mara Karg of Nanuet, NY, Eric Holzer of Bloomfield, Patrick Little of Hackensack, and Paige Marian of Woodland Park.



The production team is comprised of Rachel Alt (Director), Christine Francois (Producer), Kathleen Ruland (Assistant Director), Barbra Murtha (Props), Gerard Bourcier (Set Design/Lighting Design), Jody Laufer and Gerard Bourcier (Set Construction), Ellyn Essig (Set Décor/Mentor), Jim Lupfer (Sound Design), Randi Kestin (Lighting Operator), Cliff Dreispan (Sound Operation), Maureen Mulvihill (Costume Designer), Cathie Mick, and Karen Markle (Costumes), Dan Loverro (Covid Marshall) Richard Frant (Photography), David Luke (Crew Chief), Richard Field and Terri Noel (Crew), Marci Weinstein (Program Notes), and Howell Mayer (Member At Large).



Acting on its desire to keep its members and patrons safe, new and upgraded MERV filters have been installed on all HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning) units, as well as UV lights on all HVAC units to help eradicate airborne pathogens. BCP will continue to follow CDC and State of New Jersey guidelines and will adhere to the following protocols. All cast, theater volunteers and audience members must be fully vaccinated. Proof of Covid-19 vaccination will be required of everyone upon entry. Face coverings will be required in all public areas of the theater including lobby areas, restrooms and when seated during the performance.

Photo Credit: Richard Frant