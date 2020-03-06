Photo Flash: First Look at Joe DiPietro's CONSCIENCE at George Street Playhouse

Joe DiPietro's CONSCIENCE is currently playing at George Street Playhouse.

On June 1, 1950, Senator Margaret Chase Smith stood on the Senate floor and delivered her "Declaration of Conscience '' in a historic moment of political courage. This sharply written new play by Tony winner Joe DiPietro takes you behind the scenes of 1950s Washington in the days leading up to and following the singular speech that rattled McCarthyism, Congress, and the nation itself.




