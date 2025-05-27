Philadelphia Virtuosi To Present CLASSIC VIRTUOSI (WITH A TWIST) At The Historic Mill Hill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For one afternoon only, the Philadelphia Virtuosi will present "Classic Virtuosi (with a Twist)" at the historic Mill Hill Playhouse in Trenton, New Jersey on Saturday, June 21 at 2:00pm. The intimate Mill Hill Playhouse is the perfect setting for Philadelphia Virtuosi's fifteen-member world class musicians to show off several of the orchestra's greatest hits from its extensive touring repertoire. The program includes legendary classical hits from Bach, Stokowski, Mozart, and Lekeu alongside Miguel del Aguila's "Life is a Dream (La vida es sueño)" and Steve Reich's "Triple Quartet".

Music Directed and Conducted by founder Daniel Spalding, the Philadelphia Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra is a distinguished ensemble with a fast-growing international reputation for excellence. Praised for its "innovative programming" by the Philadelphia Inquirer, the orchestra's electric performances have been described by the press as "captivating" (London Observer), "dazzling" (Palm Beach Daily News), "exciting" (San Francisco Examiner), "breathtaking" (Bermuda Royal Gazette), and "magnificent" (San Bernardino County Sun).

"Through our signature theatrical approach, you will experience a powerful, unique, and fun presentation," shares Spalding. "It's another production that you will never forget." The artists joining Spalding and the rest of the Virtuosi in this performance include Romanian-born Gabriela Imreh as Creative Director and actress Monah Yancy, who will serve as the narrator on "Life is a Dream".

The Philadelphia Virtuosi was founded in 1991 by music director and conductor Daniel Spalding. Under his baton, the orchestra performs in various halls in Philadelphia, as well as in unusual venues throughout the region designed to reach new audiences. Since 1996, the group has been in constant demand outside its home city and is often on the road. The orchestra has performed at New York's Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall, the Bermuda Festival, on three extensive tours to South America, in Mexico, Serbia, and Russia, which included sold out concerts in Moscow's Tchaikovsky Hall and Saint Petersburg's Mariinsky Theatre. The orchestra has also toured in virtually every region of the United States. The orchestra is known for its more than 12 CDs on the Connoisseur Society label, Arabesque Records, New World Records, and on Naxos.

All tickets are $45, general seating. Advance ticket purchase is encouraged, this event is expected to sell out. You can purchase tickets at our.show/virtuositwist or at the door.

ABOUT DANIEL SPALDING

Daniel Spalding's artistic vision continues to unfold in front of growing and delighted audiences. Since its founding in 2013, he propelled the New Jersey Capital Philharmonic into a respected regional professional orchestra of the highest quality with internationally acclaimed guest artists and innovative programs. His lifetime of experience includes serving as Music Director of the Philadelphia Virtuosi Chamber Orchestra for over 34 years, a world class ensemble that has performed in 29 states, Europe, South America, and Mexico, and has recorded numerous acclaimed Grammy nominated recordings. He has conducted many European orchestras including the London Symphony, Bournemouth Symphony, National Russian Philharmonic, Hungarian State Opera, Bach Orchestre de Paris, and Belgrade Philharmonic and has appeared on prestigious stages such as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, and Moscow's Tchaikovsky Hall. He is a former Assistant Conductor with the Houston Symphony and holds a M.M. degree from Northwestern University.

