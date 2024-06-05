Pete Davidson to Perform at MPAC in August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrated stand-up comedian, actor, writer and producer Pete Davidson will perform an evening of comedy at Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, August 16 at 7 pm.



Tickets are $59-$89 and go on sale Friday, June 7 at 10 am.



In 2023, Davidson starred in Peacock’s “Bupkis," a semi-autobiographical comedy series he also co-created, co-wrote and executive produced. He will begin production on season 2 later this year.



Davidson was a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” from 2014-2022, where his singular Weekend Update features and original music videos garnered millions of views. He recently returned to Studio 8H to host the 49th season premiere of “SNL,” earning rave reviews.



Davidson shot his first one-hour stand-up special for Comedy Central in 2016 and was named one of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 the same year. In 2020, he released the stand-up special “Pete Davidson: Alive From New York.” Davidson was listed as one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People of 2022. On January 9, 2024 he released his new Netflix Standup Special “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” and is currently out performing brand new material with the “Pete Davidson Prehab Tour.”



In 2020, Davidson co-wrote, executive produced, and starred in the critically acclaimed film “The King of Staten Island.” Additional film work includes “Dumb Money,” “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” “Trainwreck,” “Big Time Adolescence,” “Set It Up,” “Meet Cute,” and “Bodies Bodies Bodies.” Upcoming projects include “The Home,” “Wizards!,” and “I Slept with Joey Ramone.”



Please note that this event will be a phone-free experience. Use of cellphones, smart watches, smart accessories, cameras, or recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space. Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, and accessories will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event.

