Pauline David-Sax's COTTON'S TALE Up Next in Centenary Stage Company's WOMEN PLAYWRIGHTS SERIES

The third reading in this spring's Women Playwrights Series at Centenary Stage Company is Pauline David-Sax's Cotton's Tale taking place on Wednesday, April 28th at 7:30 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center. Admission to the WPS event is by donation and advance reservations are highly encouraged as seating is assigned and limited. A minimum $5.00 donation is required to reserve in advance. To reserve visit centenarystageco.org or call the CSC box office at (908) 979 - 0900. Centenary Stage Company will also offer a live streaming option accompanying the in-person performance. Live stream access is free to participate with donations appreciated. WPS live streams will be made available for viewing at centenarystageco.org.

Set in a world where anthropomorphic animals coexist with humans, Pauline David-Sax's Cotton's Tale, is not your grandmother's Beatrix Potter! A delightful laugh-out-loud tale pitting whimsy against the persistence of one resolute rabbit in her quest to tell her real story. Come find out what really happened in the carrot patch that day from the perspective of a most well-known, bunny family.

Pauline David-Sax is a playwright, children's book author and educator living in Brooklyn, NY. She has written several, full-length plays including: How We Survived, Exposure, Illusion of Control, Goldfish Have No Memory, and Cotton's Tale. David-Sax's primary interest as a writer is in (re)constructing missing or neglected perspectives in order to tell more complex stories. Her play How We Survived was awarded the 2020 Jane Chambers Prize and was selected for the 2020 Players Club of Swarthmore New Play Festival and it was also named a finalist for the 2019 HRC Showcase Theatre national playwriting contest. Another of her plays, Exposure, was a finalist for the 2018 Todd McNerney Playwriting Award. David-Sax's work has been read and performed at Occupy the Stage (Women's Theatre Festival), Nora Salon South & The Nora Salon (Nora's Playhouse), The Bechdel Group, Tuesdays@9 (Naked Angels), and the Detention Series (ESPA/Primary Stages). Her picture book Everything In Its Place is due to be published by Random House in Spring 2022. David-Sax is a member of the Dramatists Guild, SCBWI and Honor Roll!, an advocacy group of women+ playwrights over 40. You can read more about Pauline and her work at https://newplayexchange.org/users/15126/pauline-david-sax.

Now in its 29th season, Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series has featured the work of more than 80 emerging playwrights. The program has also taken 18 plays to full production from the series. Led by program director Catherine Rust, the Women Playwrights Series offers playwrights the opportunity to work with professional actors and directors in a workshop rehearsal process, and to hear their work in front of a live audience - a critical part of the development process. Lively talk-backs with the playwright and cast follow each presentation, and one play is selected each year as the winner of the Susan Glaspell Award and receives a full production in the following main-stage season with CSC.

The Women Playwrights series will host its final reading for this season's series on Wednesday, May 5th with, Loretta the Yodeling Cowgirl by Vita Patrick Morales, at 7:30 PM in the Sitnik Theatre of the LPAC at 715 Grand Ave. in Hackettstown.

For more information or to reserve, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

Centenary Stage Company remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements set forth by the State of New Jersey including, but not limited to; observing social distancing, limited capacity, and requiring masks or facial coverings. For more information regarding CSC COVID-19 policies visit centenarystageco.org/faq.