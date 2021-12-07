Patti LaBelle to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome music icon Patti LaBelle to the Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.



One of contemporary music's living legends, LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.



LaBelle spent 16 years as lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, who changed their name to Labelle in the early 1970s and released the iconic disco song, "Lady Marmalade". LaBelle's solo career includes the hits "On My Own", "If You Asked Me To", "Stir It Up," and "New Attitude" and R&B ballads such as "You Are My Friend", "If Only You Knew" and "Love, Need and Want You".



LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone's list of '100 Greatest Singers'.



Patti will be joined by special guest Will Downing, The Price of Sophisticated Soul ("A Million Ways," "Sorry I," "Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This"). Don't miss this soul-stirring evening.



Tickets to see Patti LaBelle and Will Downing go on-sale Friday, December 10th at 10am at NJPAC.org 888. G.O.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.

NJPAC

One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

www.njpac.org