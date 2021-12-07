Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Patti LaBelle to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

pixeltracker

Patti will be joined by special guest Will Downing, The Price of Sophisticated Soul (“A Million Ways,” “Sorry I,” “Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This”).

Dec. 7, 2021  
Patti LaBelle to Perform at New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will welcome music icon Patti LaBelle to the Prudential Hall Betty Wold Johnson on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at 8:00 p.m.

One of contemporary music's living legends, LaBelle, is a Grammy Award winning American singer, author and actress who has spent over 50 years in the music industry.

LaBelle spent 16 years as lead singer of Patti LaBelle and the Bluebelles, who changed their name to Labelle in the early 1970s and released the iconic disco song, "Lady Marmalade". LaBelle's solo career includes the hits "On My Own", "If You Asked Me To", "Stir It Up," and "New Attitude" and R&B ballads such as "You Are My Friend", "If Only You Knew" and "Love, Need and Want You".

LaBelle has sold over 50 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the Apollo Hall of Fame and was included on Rolling Stone's list of '100 Greatest Singers'.

Patti will be joined by special guest Will Downing, The Price of Sophisticated Soul ("A Million Ways," "Sorry I," "Nothing Has Ever Felt Like This"). Don't miss this soul-stirring evening.

Tickets to see Patti LaBelle and Will Downing go on-sale Friday, December 10th at 10am at NJPAC.org 888. G.O.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.
Patti LaBelle Ticket Link

NJPAC
One Center Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102
www.njpac.org


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Anastasia Teal Journey Tank
Anastasia Teal Journey Tank
Summer Sunglasses
Summer Sunglasses
Anastasia Journey to the Past Pin
Anastasia Journey to the Past Pin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Have A HOLLY JOLLY CHRISTMAS At Broadway Palm!
  • TheatreZone Kicks Off Season With HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Next Month
  • The Off Broadway Palm Is Kicking Off The Holiday Season With NO CLAUS FOR ALARM!
  • Photos: First Look at the National Tour of OKLAHOMA!