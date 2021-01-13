Paterson Music Project Presents MLK Celebration Virtual Concert

The Paterson Music Project, a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts, announced today that it will host a MLK Celebration Virtual Concert on Saturday, January 16 from 4:00-5:00 p.m. EST to commemorate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

PMP students will lead the celebration as emcees, share poetry, and perform music. Performances include William Grant Still's arrangement of "Lift Every Voice" with guest performances from the wider Paterson and Wharton Arts community. Students will also premiere two original arrangements created during the fall 2020 semester based on the songs "This Little Light of Mine" and "We Shall Overcome." The MLK Celebration will be available streaming on WhartonArts.tv.

Said PMP Director Elizabeth Moulthrop, "In the face of deep national divisions and a pandemic that has illuminated the inequality in our country, it is more important now than ever to remember the teachings and legacy of Dr. King. PMP students have thoughtfully curated this one-hour presentation in honor of Dr. King through music, pictures, and poetry. Our students have demonstrated tremendous leadership and thoughtfulness in putting together this concert in a relevant, honest, and hopeful way. Our students' hard work and insight shows us that our future is bright and in good hands."

For more information, click here or visit PatersonMusicProject.org.

The Paterson Music Project (PMP) empowers children to achieve their full potential through the joyful pursuit of musical excellence. Inspired by the global El Sistema movement, PMP uses music education as a vehicle for social change in its home city of Paterson.

PMP provides tuition-free musical training to students throughout Paterson after school. Students study a primary instrument and participate in ensemble practice and instrumental sectionals. They receive an average of 6 hours of instruction per week and in addition, may participate in an optional private lesson program. Students perform frequently for the community and perform an average of 30 events annually.

PMP launched its first site at the Community Charter School (CCSP) of Paterson in January 2013 with 32 second graders and has since added a new class of students each year. Since its inception, PMP has partnered with the Paterson Public Schools to open programming to students at Paterson Public Schools 1, 24, and 26. PMP has also partnered with William Paterson University's Music After School Program to create a central band site at the Norman S. Weir School to serve over 60 students. There are now over 250 students in the program across the city of Paterson in grades 1 - 10. PMP also runs a Saturday program at the Rosa Parks Fine and Performing Arts High School in Paterson.

Paterson Music Project is a program of the Wharton Institute for the Performing Arts. Wharton is New Jersey's largest non-profit performing arts education organization serving over 1,200 students of all ages and abilities through a range of classes and ensembles including the 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony which serve 500 students in grades 3 - 12. Beginning with early childhood music classes for toddlers, the Performing Arts School offers 500 private lessons and group classes each week, ensuring there is something for everyone of all ages and abilities.