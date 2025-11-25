Passage Theatre and Trenton Film Society Teaming Up to Screen Holiday Films

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Passage Theatre Company and the Trenton Film Society have announced a brand-new Holly Folly Film Festival, a four-day celebration for adults and children running Thursday, December 4, through Sunday, December 7, at the historic Mill Hill Playhouse, located at 205 E. Front Street, Trenton, NJ.



This festive collaboration brings the best of both organizations together for a joyful community event welcoming families, film lovers, and holiday enthusiasts. Audiences will enjoy a curated lineup of classic and contemporary holiday films for all ages, alongside a variety of fun activities such as trivia contests and slide shows. Refreshments available.



Thursday, December 4: The Preacher’s Wife, PG, 7:30 pm

Friday, December 5: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, PG-13, 5:00 and 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 6: It’s a Wonderful Life, PG, 5:30 pm, right after the Mill Hill Holiday House Tour

Sunday, December 7: The Polar Express, G, 1:30 and 4:00 pm



Ticket prices: $10, 2 for $16, 4 for $30

Tickets are available through the Passage Theatre website.



“We’re thrilled to bring this new festival to Trenton at such a special time of year,” said representatives from both organizations. “Our goal is to create a welcoming, joyful space where the community can celebrate together through the power of film.”