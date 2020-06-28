Passage Theatre Launches GoFundMe Campaign For Reopening in February; Over $14,000 Raised So Far!

Passage Theatre has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money, so they are able to take all necessary health and safety precautions upon reopening.

The company is hoping to reopen in February 2021.

"In the wake of the COVID-19 era, we are committed to continuing to provide new and engaging programming for our community," the campaign's description reads. "The arts are vital to this moment in our country's history, and at Passage, we believe that we now need theatre more than ever. Our plan for our 20-21 programming is based upon the themes of CONNECTION and CAREGIVING."

"We are making every effort to ensure that live shows at the Mill Hill Playhouse will be able to resume in a safe and healthy way in February of 2021 and are asking our community to help us raise the extra funds needed to take all health and safety precautions necessary."

The campaign has currently raised over $14,000 of its $15,000 goal.

