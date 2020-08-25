Paper Mill Playhouse Adds Shows to Brookside Cabaret Series

Diners can now enjoy a talented roster of Broadway and Paper Mill favorites Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday nights.

Paper Mill Playhouse announces the addition of live performances on Wednesday nights to meet the demand of its popular Brookside Cabaret at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant. Diners can now enjoy a talented roster of Broadway and Paper Mill favorites Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday nights.

Brookside Cabaret will feature performances by Kathryn Allison*, Matt Castle, Dwayne Clark, John Treacy Egan*, Elizabeth Ward Land, Gavin Lee*, Liz McCartney*, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Kyle Taylor Parker, Kelli Rabke, Joe Regan, Nicholas Rodriguez*, Susan Speidel, and Rema Webb.

*Just announced

Carriage House Restaurant Brookside Dining Wednesday-Sunday

The Carriage House Restaurant at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House opens for alfresco dining at 5:00PM Wednesday-Saturday for prix fixe dinner as well as high-top seating for small plates and cocktails. Brunch is available on Sunday from 11:00AM to 2:00PM. Diners will enjoy live performances every Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday night.

Brookside dining prix fixe two-course dinner is $40 per person on non-performance nights, and $70 per person on nights with live entertainment (included). Small plates and cocktails are available at high-top tables ($30 minimum per person on nights with live entertainment). Sunday brunch is $30 per person including fresh fruit salad and a choice of entrée.

For menus, additional information and to make reservations, order curbside pickup, and learn more about our safety protocols, visit papermill.org/restaurant.

Brookside Cabaret Schedule of Performers, Wednesday,Thursday and Saturday Nights at 7pm

Wednesday, August 26: John Treacy Egan

Thursday & Saturday, August 27 & 29: Kelli Rabke with John Fischer on piano and Sean Harkness on guitar

Wednesday, September 2: Rosemary and Time: A Musical Biography of Rosemary Clooney, starring Liz McCartney with singer Lori Alexander and accompanist Jimmy Horan

Thursday, September 3: Elizabeth Ward Land with Matt Castle: Still Within the Sound of My Voice: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt

Saturday, September 5: Susan Speidel and Joe Regan

Wednesday, September 9: Nicholas Rodriguez

Thursday & Saturday, September 10 & 12: Nicole Vanessa Ortiz

Wednesday, September 16: Nicholas Rodriguez

Thursday, September 17: Kyle Taylor Parker: An Evening of Broadway Soul

Saturday, September 19: Gavin Lee: Steppin' Out with Fred Astaire

Wednesday, September 23: Kathryn Allison

Thursday, September 24: Dwayne Clark

Saturday, September 26: Rema Webb: A Tribute to Judy Garland and Ella Fitzgerald

All performances are weather permitting and all artists and subject to change.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You