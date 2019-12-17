PSO Announces Soundtracks Talk SCHEHERAZADE AND TALES FROM THE THOUSAND AND ONE NIGHTS With Maria LoBiondo

On Wednesday, January 15 at 7 pm, hear the fascinating story of Scheherazade and her tales from The Thousand and One Nights (the Arabian Nights) at the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) Soundtracks event featuring local, professional storyteller Maria LoBiondo. Presented in partnership with the Princeton Public Library, the free event is designed to be of interest to adult audiences and takes place in the library's Community Room. There will be a brief question and answer period following the presentation.

The Thousand and One Nights caused a sensation when first translated for Western audiences by the 19th century explorer Sir Richard Francis Burton. It centers on the story of a brave royal bride who seeks to tame the violent impulses of her husband and king through imaginative storytelling. The collection of tales and its heroine captivated Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and inspired him to compose his famous orchestral suite Scheherazade.

Maria LoBiondo, a writer, editor, and spellbinding storyteller, brings multicultural folk and fairy tales to festivals, schools, libraries, and churches. She believes stories create a world of their own, connecting listeners to earlier generations. Her engaging style and lively expressions have delighted listeners for more than 20 years. In addition to her work with Storytelling Arts, Inc., she coordinates meetings for the Princeton Storytelling Circle and is a member of the New Jersey Storytelling Network, the National Storytelling Network, and Northeast Storytelling.

This Soundtracks presentation is given in advance of the Princeton Symphony Orchestra Scheherazade concert conducted by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov. Tickets to the January 18-19 performances are available via www.princetonsymphony.org.





