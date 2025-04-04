PITCH PERFECT Screen and Sing Event at Barrymore Film Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Barrymore Film Center will present a one-night-only screening of Pitch Perfect, in partnership with the Fort Lee Business District Alliance, on Saturday, April 19, 2025 at 7:00 PM.

This event offers moviegoers the opportunity to experience the film in an unforgettable way, complete with a live vocal performance from some of NYC’s newest emerging talent prior to the film’s start, a mystery goodybag for all attendees and the opportunity for patrons to sing their hearts out during the film The performers will be accompanied by the Barrymore’s own front of house staff member Nelson Richards, a student at Fort Lee High School, on piano.

“The distinction between stage and movie musicals is becoming ever more fluid, allowing for new and exciting creative possibilities. ,” said Emily O’Leary, Performer and Music Director for the event. ”As a stage actress, I’m always eager to bridge that gap—bringing the magic of film to life through the energy of live performance."

For more information, please visit the Barrymore Film Center website or call 201.585.0601. Moviegoers are encouraged to follow Barrymore Film Center on social media for the latest updates, special promotions, and behind-the-scenes content.

About the Barrymore Film Center

The Barrymore Film Center (BFC) is a nonprofit cultural institution that brings film history to life while fostering the future of filmmaking and the arts. Since opening just over two years ago, BFC has welcomed more than 25,000 visitors through its museum, screenings, and special events. BFC offers a diverse range of programming, from curated film series and panel discussions to live performances, poetry jams, and community outreach initiatives like sensory-friendly screenings. With expanded educational workshops and infrastructure improvements on the horizon, BFC is committed to providing access for everyone, including seniors, youth, and individuals with special needs. BFC continues to be a vibrant hub for film lovers and cultural enthusiasts alike.

