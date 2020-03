Due to COVID-19 precautions and the suspension of most activities on the Montclair State University campus, PEAK is postponing their Spring 2020 presentations.

They are working to reschedule the World Premiere of Kate Soper's The Romance of the Rose, slated for April 2-5, to take place in the 2020-21 season; we will share new dates as soon as possible.

Familie Flöz's Hotel Paradiso (May 7-10) will also be rescheduled to next season (dates TBA).





