Original RENT Star Anthony Rapp To Teach Masterclass At Gateway Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Somers Point's Gateway Playhouse has announced that original Broadway cast member of the international hit, Jonathan Larson's RENT, and Obie Award-winner, Anthony Rapp, will teach a master class to the all-teenage cast of “RENT: School Edition” 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 2, as part of the Gateway to the Arts program.

Rapp originated leading roles in "RENT" and "If/Then," but has also had screen time in movies and television shows such as "Adventures in Babysitting" (1987), "A Beautiful Mind" (2001) and "Star Trek: Discovery" (CBS All Access, 2017-2024). He is currently performing in the cabaret show “Celebrating Friendship & History” at New York City's 54 Below with Adam Pascal through July 6.

Rapp's portrayal of character Mark Cohen in the original Broadway production of “RENT” left an indelible mark on musical theater, and helped define what it means to lead with authenticity, vulnerability and purpose.

“Anthony Rapp gave voice to the artists and observers in our world — the documentarians of truth — and showed a generation that their stories are worthy of being seen and heard,” said Gateway Artistic Director Phil Pallitto. “It's a message that resonates just as loudly today as it did when it was first shared.”

Gateway to the Arts is an annual intensive educational initiative that reaches high school students from diverse backgrounds, providing them with a supportive, inclusive space to grow not only as performers but as empathetic, creative and empowered individuals. The program is divided into three age groups – “Musical Munchkins,” ages 7-9; “Shining Stars,” 10-13; “Rising Stars” 14-18 – and empowers kids through theater and encourages them to develop a strong comfort level for performing. Each session culminates with a full-blown production. This summer, the “Rising Stars” will produce “RENT: School Edition,” and have the unique opportunity to work with and learn from one of the actors that was the heart of the original Broadway production.

“Gateway to the Arts draws students from all backgrounds, identities, and levels of experience — many of whom see themselves in these stories for the very first time. In alignment with ‘RENT's' themes, we create space for conversations about authenticity, chosen family, resilience, and self-expression. The goal is not only to produce a great show, but to help students grow as artists and as citizens of the world,” said Pallitto.

To support students' growth, Pallitto and Board President Katie Calvi curate masterclasses with theater professionals who can offer authentic insight into the work. Past talent that has hosted masterclasses at Gateway include Baayork Lee (original cast of “A Chorus Line”) and members of the Broadway casts of “Chicago” and “Funny Girl.” Rapp's participation helps solidify the importance of the program to the Gateway and to the community.

Rapp will spend the day working with the student-actors and relaying personal stories, while allowing the children to create, dream and become inspired.

The master class is reserved exclusively for the teen cast of “RENT: School Edition,” the production of which will run 1 and 6 p.m. Aug. 8 and 9. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at GatewayByTheBay.org. Gateway Playhouse is located at 738 Bay Ave., Somers Point.

Comments

Don't Miss a New Jersey News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Spring season, discounts & more...