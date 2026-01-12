Judah Mantell Will Perform A MINDREADING SHOW, BOTH WONDERFUL AND STRANGE in Teaneck

Magician Yechiel Wertentheil will serve as an opening act.
Black Box Studios will present 'A Mindreading Show, Both Wonderful And Strange' featuring mentalist Judah Mantell, with magician Yechiel Wertentheil, on Wednesday, February 4th, 2026, 7:00PM at at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666.
In 'A Mindreading Show, both Wonderful and Strange', acclaimed mentalist Judah Mantell presents a live mind reading and mentalism show that blends immersive storytelling with real moments of psychological magic. Through a series of impossible demonstrations, you'll witness thoughts being read, secrets revealed, and impossible connections formed between complete strangers. More than a performance, the show is a collaborative journey—shaped by the thoughts, questions, and imaginations of the audience. Each night is personal, thought-provoking, and completely unique, reflecting the minds in the room.
All ages are welcome, with 14+ suggested.
Debonair Music Hall is a live music venue that brings the best national touring acts and local bands to Teaneck, NJ. Enjoy delicious food and drinks while you experience the electrifying energy of live music: www.debonairmusichall.com.
Videos