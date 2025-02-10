Nutley Little Theatre to Hold Auditions for FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Nutley Little Theatre is holding auditions for their June production, FOR PETER PAN ON HER 70TH BIRTHDAY, written by Sarah Ruhl and Directed by Gina Sarno.

Auditions will be held on April 13th & 14th at 7:00 PM. Callbacks will be held on April 16th at 7:00 PM by invitation only.

There will be 10 performances: June 13th at 8:00 PM, June 14th at 8:00 PM, June 15th at 2:00 PM, June 20th at 8:00 PM, June 21st at 2:00 PM, June 22nd at 2:00 PM, June 26th at 8:00 PM, June 27th at 8:00 PM, June 28th at 2:00PM, June 28th at 8:00PM

Show Description

When Ann thinks of her father, she immediately remembers playing Peter Pan in her hometown theater in Iowa, particularly when he used to bring her flowers after her performance. Her memory is jogged by the fact that she and her four siblings are in their father's hospital room during his final moments. His death sparks a conversational wake that includes everything from arguments over politics to when each sibling realized that they grew up. A loving look at a family's view of death, life and the allure of never growing up.

About auditions

Auditions will be held on:

Sunday April 13th at 7:00 PM : https://forms.gle/JRfeGThjLHb7j4Qu7

Monday April 14th at 7:00 PM : https://forms.gle/XqXfN6aRWyEzuRk56

Pre-registration, via the links above, is encouraged, but not required. For those who do not pre-register for an audition date, we ask that you please bring a copy of your headshot and resume if possible. If you do not have a headshot, we may ask to take a photo of you at the audition. All roles are open.

Auditions will be held at Nutley Little Theatre, located at 47 Erie Place, Nutley, NJ. Please enter through the barn doors. Sign-in will be in the Green Room where we will ask you to wait until you are called upstairs for your audition.

Sides will be available at auditions. Sides can be downloaded ahead of time at NutleyLittleTheatre.com (https://nutleylittletheatre.com/current-season/auditions/).

Callbacks will be on Wednesday April 16th at 7:00 PM by invitation only.

Character Breakdown:

Ann (1)

Female. 60-70

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Doesn't feel like a grown-up. Sensitive, a worrier in her day-to-day life, afraid to fly. Prone to the intellectual. A liberal, a New York Times reader, a critic of organized religion. Holds a PhD in rhetoric. Plays Peter Pan in Movement 4.

John (2)

Male. Late 60s

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

A devoted son, a generous family man. Cared for his ailing father for two years. A defender of conservative values, common sense, and pragmatism. A teacher.

Jim (3)

Male. Mid 60s

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Likes playing the role of the bad boy and hates "political correctness." Both literary and a former all-American quarterback. A loving grandfather. A surgeon and oncologist. Plays Captain Hook in Movement 4.

Michael (4)

Male. Early 60s

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Sweet, thoughtful, witty, and gentle, he prefers not to be the center of attention. A medical doctor.

Wendy (5)

Female. Mid to late 50s

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

Earnest, lovable, playful, eccentric. Practices a deep spiritual life. Has a vocation helping others. Unafraid of death.

Father/George

Male. To appear in his 80s.

Ethnicity: All Ethnicities

In part 1, a dying man, in part 2, a ghost, in part 3, himself. Sweet and gentle, but rather stoic and withholding of praise. A good father, a country doctor, and not an easy man to please.

While this character is in most of the movements, he does not have any lines until the last movement.

Please reach out to the director at Ginamsarno@gmail.com or Stage Manager, Erin Sabat at esabat25@gmail.com with any questions.

Comments