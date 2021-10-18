North Star Theater Company to Hold Auditions for JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT

North Star Theater Company is once again partnering with Our Lady of the Lake in Sparta and will be holding auditions for the upcoming musical, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber."

The auditions will be held at Reverend Brown School's McKenna Hall on Sunday, November 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. and Monday, November 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. Third graders to adults are invited to audition. Auditioners are asked to prepare a song from the musical with the part they are interested in playing or 16 bars of a song that showcases their range. Wear comfortable clothes to move in. There are a lot of fun, ensemble roles. We ask that auditioners please wear a mask. For more information about the show, visit www.northstartheater.org

Show dates for the NSTC production of "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" are January 28, 29, 30, 2022 and February 4, 5, 6, 2022.

The production team includes Sparta residents Allison Ognibene, director; Linda Kadar, producer; Kelly Dacus-Smith, choreographer; John Kollar, Technical Director; and Scott Rogoff, Lighting Designer. Newton resident Dr. Deborah Gianuzzi is the music director. North Star Theater Company welcomes volunteers to help with this and other theater productions. Email northstartheatercompany@gmail.com to volunteer.