North Hunterdon Theater Organization Presents Radio Play THE LOST WORLD
Performance take place on October 24, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m.
The North Hunterdon Theater Organization will present a radio theater production, "The Lost World."
The performance will be live-streamed to home audiences, complete with an announcer and vintage-style radio commercials.
Performance take place on October 24, 29 and 30 at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and will provide a password-protected link to tune in on the day of the production. Purchase tickets at NHTO.booktix.com.