Norma Wellington's Virtual Fine Jewelry Show Benefits BergenPAC Scholarships

Acclaimed jewelry designer Norma Wellington will present her annual Fine Jewelry Holiday Show and Sale to benefit the Scholarship Program at the Performing Arts School at bergenPAC virtually on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

She will host a livestream from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Visit www.NormaWellingtonDesigns.com for more information and to safely make purchases. Sales will continue after the event. Before you buy any jewelry for the holidays, see her unique designs.

Wellington's collection features the hottest items in fashion in a variety of price ranges. Since she's selling directly with no middleman, the prices are better than buying something in stores. There will be designs of timeless beauty, as well as those created specially to blend with the most popular colors of this winter's fashion season. The designs are made of white and yellow gold, sterling silver and platinum. Many of the pieces contain diamonds, precious and semi-precious stones and pearls.

Wellington is happy to return to bergenPAC for her annual sale because she appreciates the impact the arts can have on a child.

"When I was a high school student I was extremely shy," she says. "Belonging to a little theater group helped me with my self-esteem and confidence. I want to give that opportunity to the youngsters who can't afford to take classes at the Performing Arts School at bergenPAC. I know how important this can be for their future and it is my passion to be a part of this effort to change lives. I hope there will be many buyers at the show who will share in the excitement of purchasing something unique and beautiful while helping a child's future at the same time."

Wellington's designs have often appeared in fashion and trade magazines, and Jewelers of America is continually featuring her creations. In one of the displays they asserted that they, "only showcase the crème de la crème in jewelry design."

Wellington has created pieces that are owned by Hillary Clinton, the President of the Philippines, movie stars and captains of industry. One of her pieces resides in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian Institute, and she designed 13 years of consecutive collections for Saks Fifth Avenue with her name on them.

The sale is open to the public and coincides with a performance by Michael Bolton in the theater at 8 p.m. For tickets to the show, visit www.bergenpac.org/events or call the Box Office at (201) 227-1030.