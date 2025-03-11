Night Ranger Comes to State Theatre New Jersey

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



State Theatre New Jersey will present rock legends Night Ranger on Thursday, April 3 at 7:30pm. Having sold over 17 million albums worldwide, performed on over 4000 stages, and captivated a radio audience exceeding one billion, Night Ranger has epitomized and transcended the arena rock sound and style well beyond that era.

The heavy-hitting rock legends' hits include “Sister Christian,” “Don't Tell Me You Love Me,” “When You Close Your Eyes,” and “(You Can Still) Rock in America.” Over the years, the band's music has made notable contributions to and been featured in many different areas of global media and pop culture. Night Ranger was one of the first big “video” bands on MTV, with over 10 #1 hit videos. Their songs can be heard in TV Shows like, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, American Dad, Glee, Grey's Anatomy, and Parks & Recreation.

The band has also had music featured in video games such as, Rock Band, Guitar Hero, and Grand Theft Auto, plus hit Broadway musical Rock of Ages, the Oscar-Nominated film Boogie Nights, and other feature films such as Friday the 13th, Teachers, Sixteen Candles, and The Secret of My Success. Most recently the band's classic hit “Sister Christian” can be heard in a Dr. Pepper commercial. They can also be heard throughout JBL's “Hear The Truth” brand campaign.

Comments