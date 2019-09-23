Newark Thrives! Presents Citywide LIGHTS ON! Afterschool-Newark

Newark Thrives!, in partnership with the City of Newark, Newark Public Schools Office of Family and Community Engagement and Office of Expanded Learning Time, Newark Arts Education Roundtable (NAER), and Out-of-School Time (OST) program providers, will be hosting "Citywide Lights On! Afterschool-Newark" on Saturday, October 26th from 11:00 am-3:00 pm at Speedway Academies, 701 S. Orange Ave, Newark, New Jersey.

Lights On! Afterschool is a nationwide event celebrating the importance of afterschool programming in the lives of children, families and communities. The goal of the event is to highlight the many ways afterschool programs support students in their growth by offering them opportunities to explore and discover new things while building 21st century skills. Lights On! Afterschool sends a powerful message about how young people spend the many hours beyond the school day matters- and that millions of young people across the country are in need quality afterschool programs.

Providing Newark youth with high-quality out-of-school time experiences supports Newark Mayor Ras Baraka's commitment to the development of the city's young people. Mayor Baraka stated, "We appreciate the Newark Thrives! organization for bringing us Citywide Lights On! again. It is important that young people and families are made aware of the multitude of out-of-school time opportunities that exist in Newark, and Newark Thrives! does a great job citywide of helping young people and their parents match interests and need with yearlong opportunities for learning and skill building."

Afterschool programming is equally as important to the Newark Public School district, as noted by the Superintendent Roger Leon, "As the Superintendent of Newark's Schools, I appreciate and commend the efforts of Newark Thrives! to increase access to out of school time programming opportunities to all youth in Newark. This is the third year hosting the program and it's being held in the West Ward at our esteemed Speedway Avenue School. With over 55,000 students in Newark, we are happy that this forum exists so that our children and their families are afforded incredible learning opportunities beyond the school day based on students interests and needs. We applaud the efforts of Newark Thrives! as an out-of-school time program supporting the children of our great city."

Newark Thrives! Newark Regional Business Partners Office 60 Park Place, 18th Floor Newark, NJ 07102 Email: sfuller@newark-thrives.org Tele: 973-769-5169 Web: www.newark-thrives.org

Newark Thrives! works to improve access to and participation in high-quality out of school time opportunities for Newark youth by leveraging resources, convening stakeholders, and empowering young people, families, and educators. Currently, there are over 200 out-of-school time (OST) afterschool and summer programs in Newark serving over 20,000 young people. This event will provide a space for Newark community organizations and program providers to promote youth development, showcase the wide-ranging programs available, educate parents and families, and recruit young people. Lights-On! Afterschool-Newark will feature 50 program providers, hands- on learning activities, workshops, free food and giveaways, and live performances from the Lights On! Youth Talent Stage at Speedway Academies. Lights-On Afterschool!-Newark is open to all Newark youth, families, educators, program providers and community leaders. Youth and families must register at the following link: tinyurl.com/LightsOn19





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You