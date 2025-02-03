New Jersey Youth Symphony Hosts Open Rehearsals Week In February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New Jersey Youth Symphony (NJYS), a program of Wharton Arts, announced today that it will host a week of free open rehearsals, February 23-27, at 570 Central Avenue in New Providence. Registration and more information can be found online at NJYS.org.

Young musicians in grades 2-11 from around the state are welcome to join this behind-the-scenes look at any of the 15 ensembles of NJYS. Participants can expect to experience the joy of making music in an ensemble setting, meet the passionate NJYS conductors, and immerse themselves in a live rehearsal.

2025 Open Rehearsals Week Schedule

February 23

Jazz Orchestra 1:00-3:30 PM

Jazz Workshop 3:00-4:00 PM

Big Band 3:00-4:00 PM

Faculty Concert 3:00 PM Parents Welcome!

February 24*

Flute Choir 5:00-5:40 PM

Flute Forum 6:30-7:10 PM

Fortissimo Flutes 8:00-8:40 PM

*Location: Wharton Performing Arts School 60 Locust Avenue, Berkeley Heights

February 25

Percussion Ensemble III 4:00-4:45 PM

Sinfonia 5:00-6:00 PM

Youth Symphony 6:30-8:00 PM

February 26

Philharmonia 6:15-7:15 PM

Clarinet Ensemble 6:30-7:00 pm

February 27

Primo Strings 4:30-5:15 PM

Percussion Ensemble II 4:30-5:15 PM

Percussion Ensemble I 6:30-7:15 PM

Concertino Strings 6:15-7:00 PM

Youth Orchestra 6:15-7:45 PM

Wharton Arts' mission is to offer accessible, high quality performing arts education that sparks personal growth and builds inclusive communities.

Wharton Arts' vision is for a transformative performing arts education in an inclusive community to be accessible for everyone.

Wharton Arts is New Jersey's largest independent non-profit community performing arts education center serving nearly 2,000 students through a range of classes and ensembles. The 5 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Chorus, an auditioned choral ensemble program for students in grades 3–12, encourage a love and appreciation of choral music while nurturing personal growth and creative development. The 15 ensembles of the New Jersey Youth Symphony, which serve nearly 600 students in grades 3–12 by audition, inspire young people to achieve musical excellence through high-level ensemble training and performance opportunities. Based in Paterson, the Paterson Music Project is an El Sistema-inspired program of Wharton Arts that uses music education as a vehicle for social action by empowering and inspiring young people to achieve their full potential through the community experience of ensemble learning and playing. From Pathways classes for young children to Lifelong Learning programs for adults, the Wharton Performing Arts School has a robust musical theater and drama program and offers both private and group classes for instruments and voice for all ages and all abilities. With the belief in the positive and unifying influence of music and that performing arts education should be accessible to all people regardless of their ability to pay, Wharton Arts offers need-based scholarships.

Wharton Arts is located in Berkeley Heights, New Providence, and Paterson, NJ and reaches students from 12 counties. All of Wharton Arts' extraordinary teaching artists, faculty members, and conductors hold degrees in their teaching specialty and have been vetted and trained to enable our students to achieve their personal best.

Comments