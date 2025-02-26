New Jersey Symphony Will Present HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON IN CONCERT In Concert Summer 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New Jersey Symphony will present How to Train Your Dragon in Concert this summer with Lawrence Loh conducting.

A winner with audiences and critics alike, DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon is a captivating and original story that combines humor, fire-breathing action, and epic adventure!

Hiccup is a young Viking who defies tradition when he befriends one of his deadliest foes—a ferocious dragon he calls Toothless. Together, these unlikely heroes must fight against all odds to save both their worlds.

How to Train Your Dragon in Concert features this acclaimed film presented in HD, with composer John Powell’s Academy Award-nominated score performed live to picture by a full symphony orchestra in a thrilling experience for all ages.

The performances will take place Friday, July 11, 2025, at 7 pm, at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown; Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 2 pm, at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick; and Sunday, July 13, 2025, at 2 pm, at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark.

How to Train Your Dragon in Concert

New Jersey Symphony at the Movies

Lawrence Loh conductor

New Jersey Symphony

Morristown → Friday, July 11, 7 pm, Mayo Performing Arts Center

New Brunswick → Saturday, July 12, 2 pm, State Theatre New Jersey

Newark → Sunday, July 13, 2 pm, NJPAC

More information on concerts and tickets: njsymphony.org/events.

