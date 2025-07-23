New Jersey State Arts Council Approves Over $29 Million in Grants, Welcomes New Board Member

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The New Jersey State Council on the Arts awarded more than $29 million in grants to support nearly 1,000 arts organizations, projects, and artists throughout the state. The grants were approved at the Council's 59th Annual Meeting in Trenton, which featured a special performance by Hadassah Broughton, the 2025 NJ Poetry Out Loud State Champion.

State funding for the Arts Council comes from a portion of the revenue generated through the State’s Hotel/Motel Occupancy Fee and supports arts activity in all 21 counties. As the largest funder of the arts in New Jersey, Council funding supports critical operating grants for nonprofits, and key initiatives in arts education, creative aging, and economic and community development.

"In New Jersey, the arts mean business," said Governor Phil Murphy. "The arts contribute to the very fabric of what makes New Jersey an exciting and diverse place to live, work, and visit. By supporting artists, we are not only stimulating economic growth, but celebrating the cultural diversity that strengthens our state."

“An investment in the arts is an investment in our communities and overall quality of life for all New Jerseyans,” said Lieutenant Governor Tahesha Way, who oversees the Council in her role as Secretary of State. “As a longstanding supporter of the arts, I am proud to work closely with the Arts Council to serve the people of this state through strategic support of this essential industry.”

Included in today’s program was the announcement of the 2026 New Jersey Heritage Fellows. Now in its second year, these fellowships recognize artistic excellence, lifetime achievement, and contributions to New Jersey’s traditional arts heritage. Speaking to the importance of this program, Council Executive Director Allison Tratner noted, “These outstanding artists represent some of New Jersey’s most dynamic cultural communities that include important creative traditions from across the globe. Through their work, they celebrate and preserve our unique and shared heritage – connecting people across generational and cultural lines in ways only artists can do.”

In addition to the grants announcement, the meeting also included the swearing-in of the newest member of the Council, Evie McGee Colbert.

“We are thrilled to welcome Evie to the State Arts Council,” said Council Chair Felicia Grant. “In her role as Co-Chair of the Governor’s NJ Arts and Culture Recovery Working Group, Evie helped support the field statewide as we navigated the impact of the Covid pandemic. We know her dedication and insight will prove invaluable as we continue to support the sector through relevant, responsive programs and services.”

“I am honored to join the New Jersey State Council on the Arts," said Evie McGee Colbert. I have spent most of my life working for and supporting arts nonprofits, and for the past 25 years I have witnessed the incredible strength and diversity of this state’s arts community. I look forward to working alongside my fellow council members to support the many remarkable arts organizations across the state.”

The Council also shared its Year in Review for Fiscal Year 2025, highlighting the impact of the past year’s grant programs and services offered to artists, arts workers, and organizations throughout the state.