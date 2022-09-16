Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

New Jersey Repertory Company Presents A National New Play Network Premiere of EDEN PRAIRIE, 1971

Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars Andrea Gallo, Oriana Lada, and Emilio Cuesta.

Sep. 16, 2022  
New Jersey Repertory Company Presents A National New Play Network Premiere of EDEN PRAIRIE, 1971

New Jersey Repertory Company, located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present the National New Play Network premiere of "Eden Prairie, 1971" written by Mat Smart.

Directed by Evan Bergman, the play stars Andrea Gallo, Oriana Lada, and Emilio Cuesta. Performances are October 20th through November 20th, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by calling NJRep at 732-229-3166 or from our website www.njrep.org.

As war churns in Vietnam, night falls over the tranquil hills and creeks of a small Midwestern town, and a young woman hears a tap at her window. On the same night Apollo 15 makes its lunar landing, a young draft-dodger steals home to Eden Prairie, after a 300-mile trek from Canada. He risks arrest to deliver an important message to his childhood friend, Rachel. Both are caught between duty to the ones they love and their own futures. In a moment of national tension that mirrors our own, the young man must defend his choices and grapple with the sacrifices he has made. Mat Smart's stark, passionate drama skillfully questions our notions of bravery and responsibility. Due to the adult nature of the play no one under 16 will be admitted.


The production team for "Eden Prairie, 1971" includes: Evan Bergman (Director/Associate Artistic Director), Kristin Pfeifer (Production Stage Manager), Patricia E. Doherty (Costume Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design), Jessica Parks (Scenic Design/Props), Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Rachael Malloy (Assistant Stage Manager), Janey Huber (Assistant Lighting Designer/Assistant Director), James Lockhart (Master Electrician), Brian Snyder (Technical Director), Donna Stiles (Scenic Design Assistant), Blake Robinson (Props Assistant)

EDEN PRAIRIE, 1971

New Jersey Repertory Company: 179 Broadway, Long Branch, NJ 07740
Performance Schedule October 20th - November 20th, 2022

Thursdays 8:00pm, Fridays 8:00pm, Saturday 3:00pm & 8:00pm, Sundays 2:00pm

Ticket Price: $55.00

Call 732-229-3166 for reservations

For more information about New Jersey Repertory Company, visit www.njrep.org


