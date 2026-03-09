Cory Booker To Launch Stand Book Tour With NJPAC Event Featuring Jon Bon Jovi

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Cory Booker will launch the national tour for his new book STAND with a special book talk at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The event is scheduled for Sunday, March 22 at 2:00 p.m., just ahead of the book’s national release on March 24.

Booker will be joined in conversation by musician and philanthropist Jon Bon Jovi. The discussion will focus on themes explored in Stand, including shared values, moral courage, and civic responsibility. The event will be presented as a conversation rather than a musical performance.

Published by St. Martin's Press, Stand reflects on leadership, civic engagement, and the role of compassion and justice in shaping the nation’s future. The book draws on personal stories and reflections to examine how Americans can work together to address division and strengthen democratic ideals.

Booker argues in the book that principles such as justice, compassion, courage, and civic engagement are essential tools for building a stronger society. Through personal reflections and policy insights, he outlines a framework for values-driven leadership and collective action.

Tickets for the March 22 event are available through NJPAC at www.njpac.org or by calling the box office at 1-888-696-5722.