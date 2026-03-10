SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET to Be Presented at Rahway High School Performing Arts Center

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rahway High School will present SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET at the Rahway High School Performing Arts Center from March 13 through March 15.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s musical thriller is set in Victorian London and follows Benjamin Barker, who returns to the city after fifteen years of unjust exile under the name Sweeney Todd. Seeking revenge on the judge who destroyed his life, Todd forms an alliance with pie shop owner Mrs. Lovett. Together, they create a plan that restores Todd’s barbering business while turning Lovett’s struggling pie shop into a successful enterprise.

Performances will take place Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on March 15 at 2:00 p.m. at the Rahway High School Performing Arts Center, located at 1012 Madison Avenue in Rahway, New Jersey.

Tickets are $12 when purchased online in advance and $15 at the door. The production is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up.