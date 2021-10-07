New Jersey Celebrates Discover Jersey Arts Month With Resurgence Of Live Entertainment

ArtPride New Jersey, the state's largest arts service organization, is thrilled to commemorate Discover Jersey Arts Month in October by welcoming back audiences to live entertainment. Held in partnership with the New Jersey State Council on the Arts during National Arts and Humanities Month, Discover Jersey Arts Month celebrates the joy, entertainment, and enrichment the arts bring to communities throughout the state.

"For nearly 18 months, arts organizations have been shuttered or operating in drastically different capacities, and yet, we've seen our arts sector go above and beyond, finding innovative ways to engage and support their communities when we've needed them the most," said Allison Tratner, Executive Director of the New Jersey State Council on the Arts. "We are extremely grateful for Governor Murphy's continued support of the arts, and his recognition of the critical role the arts play in our state's ongoing recovery."

Officially designated by a gubernatorial proclamation, Discover Jersey Arts Month highlights the economic, educational, and social impact the arts have on our lives. Additionally, it commends artists and cultural groups for developing inspiring ways to offer hope and healing to our neighborhoods during the COVID-19 pandemic, and recognizes that the overall recovery and continued vitality of our state would not be possible without the arts.

"We are proud to observe Discover Jersey Arts Month and lift up artists and arts organizations statewide who are safely opening their doors to bring people together," said Adam Perle, President & CEO of ArtPride. "This is a wonderful celebration of the incredible resilience of our creative community, with patrons and performers rejoicing at the opportunity to once again share unique experiences that entertain, inspire, and connect us."

Individuals can celebrate Discover Jersey Arts Month and the safe return of live entertainment by enjoying arts events throughout New Jersey. To find fall festivities; a directory of arts groups throughout the state; and feature stories, videos and podcasts, visit JerseyArts.com.