FLOETRY Adds Second Performance at NJPAC Due to High Demand

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

In response to exceptional fan demand, legendary R&B duo Floetry—comprised of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart—has announced a second performance date at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) in Newark, NJ. Tickets are available now for this newly added show on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 8:00 p.m.



This exciting news comes as Floetry announced their highly anticipated 2026 “Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour,” which marks the duo's triumphant return to national touring after nearly a decade away from the road. The tour will bring the soulful sounds and poetic artistry that made Floetry a household name back to fans across the country, culminating in their previously announced performance at NJPAC on Thursday, April 9, 2026, also at 8:00 p.m.



Since their emergence in the early 2000s, Floetry has held a singular place in contemporary R&B. At a time when the genre was rapidly evolving, the duo expanded its expressive boundaries by formally bringing spoken word and rap-inflected poetic cadence into the emotional core of R&B. Their platinum-selling debut Floetic introduced audiences to a sound that centered vulnerability, intellect, and lyrical intimacy—pairing Marsha Ambrosius' rich, soulful vocals and songwriting with Natalie Stewart's poetic delivery.



Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart has long identified herself as a poet, rooted in spoken-word tradition, performance poetry, and narrative storytelling. Her rhythmic phrasing—often compared to rap for its cadence—served as a bridge between poetry and hip-hop without abandoning its literary foundation. Together, Floetry offered a new blueprint for how lyricism, poetry, and soul could coexist on mainstream stages.



The duo's influence remains unmistakable. Floetry helped normalize poetry as a lead voice in R&B—not an interlude or embellishment—opening doors for artists who value emotional truth, depth, and language as much as melody. Nearly two decades later, their catalog continues to resonate across generations, soundtracking love, healing, and introspection.

The 2026 tour arrives as both a celebration and a reclamation—an opportunity for audiences to experience Floetry's music as it was always intended: live, intimate, and emotionally immersive.



Joining Floetry on this special run are two of the most respected and enduring voices in contemporary soul: Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses—artists whose careers have helped preserve R&B's emotional and lyrical integrity for more than two decades.



Raheem DeVaughn is widely regarded as one of modern R&B's most consistent and principled torchbearers. A multiple Grammy Award nominee, DeVaughn has built a body of work rooted in romantic vulnerability, social consciousness, and artistic independence. Albums such as Love Behind the Melody, The Love Experience, and A Place Called Loveland have earned critical acclaim for blending classic soul sensibility with contemporary relevance. Beyond the music, DeVaughn is also respected for his advocacy and community engagement, using his platform to address themes of love, healing, and social responsibility—cementing his role not just as an artist, but as a cultural voice.



Teedra Moses stands as one of the most revered figures among R&B purists and fellow artists alike. Often described as an “artist's artist,” Moses' debut album Complex Simplicity has achieved cult-classic status, influencing generations of singers, songwriters, and producers across R&B and hip-hop. Celebrated for her unfiltered honesty, emotional precision, and unmistakable tone, Moses has consistently prioritized artistic truth over commercial trends. Her impact extends far beyond chart metrics, with her work frequently cited as foundational listening within contemporary soul circles.



Together, Floetry, Raheem DeVaughn, and Teedra Moses represent a rare alignment of poetry, purpose, and power. Each has carved an independent path defined by authenticity, lyrical depth, and emotional resonance. On one stage, the trio creates a multi-dimensional live experience rooted in musicianship and storytelling—an intentional gathering of artists who have shaped, protected, and expanded the soul music tradition.

This tour is a reminder of why R&B music endures.