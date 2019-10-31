New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra Salon To Present Three-Part Series

Members of the New Brunswick Chamber Orchestra musicians present NBCO@Morven, a three-part series of uncommon chamber music pieces connected by a common theme. All events will take place in Morven's Stockton Education Center. Short works are mixed with lively and informative discussions with the orchestra's conductor Mark Hyczko. The program on November 10, 2019 is "Mythos", which will explore works inspired by ancient myths and legends. The salon on January 25 is called "Extended Techniques", which features works that explore unusual approaches to writing for instruments. The concluding salon on May 9, 2020 is "Life/Death", which explores music written at momentous occasions in the composers' lives. Light refreshments will be served throughout.

Sunday, November 10 at 3:00 p.m.

$10; Free for Friends of Morven

Series $25; Free for Friends of Morven

Additional Series Dates:

Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/new-brunswick-chamber-orchestra-salon-mythos-tickets-72743801669

More info: https://www.morven.org/new-brunswick-chamber-orchestra





