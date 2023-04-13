Neil Gaiman Comes To NJPAC In October

Far more than just a science fiction and fantasy novelist, Neil Gaiman's storytelling prowess has taken the world by storm, and it appears that he is far from finished. Enjoy an evening of his unique company as he takes to the stage at NJPAC in Newark on Sunday, October 15th at 3 p.m. Expect to hear tales and personal anecdotes from this masterful storyteller!



Having published over 20 novels including the hit best-seller American Gods, Coraline, Neverwhere, and Stardust, he is also celebrated for creating the graphic novel series Sandman, winning praise from the horror king himself, Stephen King. Expect an evening in his company to illuminate and inspire as he talks his works, past, present, and future.



Staggeringly prolific across genres and media, his celebrated body of work includes the comic book series The Sandman and novels American Gods, Coraline, The Graveyard Book and The Ocean at the End of the Lane. He'll tell stories and read stories, answer questions, and, in his own words, "amaze, befuddle and generally delight. It will be fun and odd and not like any other evening with Neil Gaiman."

Tickets to see Neil Gaiman go on sale on Friday, April 14th at 10am, purchase tickets at NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.