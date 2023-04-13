Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Neil Gaiman Comes To NJPAC In October

The event is on Sunday, October 15th at 3 PM.

Apr. 13, 2023  
Neil Gaiman Comes To NJPAC In October

Far more than just a science fiction and fantasy novelist, Neil Gaiman's storytelling prowess has taken the world by storm, and it appears that he is far from finished. Enjoy an evening of his unique company as he takes to the stage at NJPAC in Newark on Sunday, October 15th at 3 p.m. Expect to hear tales and personal anecdotes from this masterful storyteller!

Having published over 20 novels including the hit best-seller American Gods, Coraline, Neverwhere, and Stardust, he is also celebrated for creating the graphic novel series Sandman, winning praise from the horror king himself, Stephen King. Expect an evening in his company to illuminate and inspire as he talks his works, past, present, and future.

Staggeringly prolific across genres and media, his celebrated body of work includes the comic book series The Sandman and novels American Gods, Coraline, The Graveyard Book and The Ocean at the End of the Lane. He'll tell stories and read stories, answer questions, and, in his own words, "amaze, befuddle and generally delight. It will be fun and odd and not like any other evening with Neil Gaiman."

Tickets to see Neil Gaiman go on sale on Friday, April 14th at 10am, purchase tickets at NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.




NJPAC and Clinton Hill Community Action Present ArtsXChange: A Headquarters In The South W Photo
NJPAC and Clinton Hill Community Action Present ArtsXChange: A Headquarters In The South Ward
The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and Clinton Hill Community Action announce the launch of ArtsXChange, a new partnership between the Arts Center and the South Ward nonprofit community development group.
BALLOONACY Comes To The Mile Square Theatre Photo
BALLOONACY Comes To The Mile Square Theatre
MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their first Theatre for Family and Young Audiences Production since the pandemic shutdowns of 2023: BALLOONACY, directed by ANDREW BALDWIN. BALLOONACY  will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030).
Interview: Cory Singer of EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: DONT F WITH ME BY CORY SINGER at Photo
Interview: Cory Singer of EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: 'DON'T F WITH ME' BY CORY SINGER at
'Don't F With Me' summons the courage of the bullied person to stand up for themselves and calls for an end to the deadly act.
BACKWARDS, FORWARDS, BACK By Jaqueline Goldfinger Next Up In Centenary Stage Companys 2022 Photo
BACKWARDS, FORWARDS, BACK By Jaqueline Goldfinger Next Up In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series
Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the third reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Backwards, Forwards, Back by Jaqueline Goldfinger. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:30 pm in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.

More Hot Stories For You


NJPAC and Clinton Hill Community Action Present ArtsXChange: A Headquarters In The South WardNJPAC and Clinton Hill Community Action Present ArtsXChange: A Headquarters In The South Ward
April 14, 2023

The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) and Clinton Hill Community Action announce the launch of ArtsXChange, a new partnership between the Arts Center and the South Ward nonprofit community development group.
BALLOONACY Comes To The Mile Square TheatreBALLOONACY Comes To The Mile Square Theatre
April 14, 2023

MILE SQUARE THEATRE has announced their first Theatre for Family and Young Audiences Production since the pandemic shutdowns of 2023: BALLOONACY, directed by ANDREW BALDWIN. BALLOONACY  will play a four-week limited engagement at Mile Square Theatre (1400 Clinton St. Hoboken, NJ 07030).
BACKWARDS, FORWARDS, BACK By Jaqueline Goldfinger Next Up In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights SeriesBACKWARDS, FORWARDS, BACK By Jaqueline Goldfinger Next Up In Centenary Stage Company's 2022 Women Playwrights Series
April 13, 2023

Centenary Stage Company's Women Playwrights Series will continue with the third reading of 4 in the series for 2023 with a reading of Backwards, Forwards, Back by Jaqueline Goldfinger. The reading will take place on Wednesday, April 19th at 7:30 pm in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University.
Skyline Theatre Company Presents BROADWAY IN THE WORKSSkyline Theatre Company Presents BROADWAY IN THE WORKS
April 13, 2023

Skyline Theatre Company, a 20-year-old professional theatre company previously calling Bergen County its home, will open its 2023 season in Bloomfield on Friday, April 21 at 7:00pm.
WATER BY THE SPOONFUL Comes to the Eagle Theatre Next MonthWATER BY THE SPOONFUL Comes to the Eagle Theatre Next Month
April 13, 2023

The real and digital worlds collide this May 4-21 at Eagle Theatre with award-winning drama, Water by the Spoonful.  The 2012 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama is written by Philadelphia native, Quiara Alegría Hudes, known best for her work on the complete A Soldier's Fugue Trilogy, of which Water by the Spoonful is a part, and the book for the acclaimed musical In the Heights.
share