Nai-Ni Chen Celebrates Chinese New Year Saturday, January 25

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Nai-Ni Chen Chinese New Year Celebration on Saturday, January 25, 2020 and Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 2:00 p.m.

NJPAC's Lizzie & Jonathan Tisch Stage at Victoria Theater will be transformed into a stunning garden of flowers, along with majestic dragons, acrobatic lions, elegant peacocks, twirling ribbons and much more to dazzle your senses.

Acclaimed choreographer Nai-Ni Chen and her exquisite dancers are known for fusing American modern dance with the grace, splendor and discipline of Asian art. This production will transport you beyond cultural boundaries to a place where tradition meets innovation.





