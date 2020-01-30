NJSO Presents Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto, Bruckner's Sixth Symphony

The New Jersey Symphony Orchestra presents Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto and Bruckner's Sixth Symphony, February 27-March 1 in Newark and New Brunswick. Violinist Simone Porter makes her NJSO debut with the Mendelssohn concerto. Audience favorite guest conductor Christoph König returns for the program, which opens with the overture to Mozart's The Magic Flute.

Performances take place on February 27 at 1:30 pm and March 1 at 3 pm at NJPAC in Newark and February 29 at 8 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

NJSO Accent events include a singalong on February 27 at 12:30 pm, Classical Conversations on February 29 at 7 pm and March 1 at 2 pm, and "NJSO Behind the Scenes" following the February 29 concert. The NJSO will accept non-perishable food items for donation to local food banks as part of its annual food drive. More information on NJSO Accents is available at njsymphony.org/accents.

Tickets start at $20 and are available for purchase at njsymphony.org or 1.800.ALLEGRO (255.3476). Student tickets are $10, available at njsymphony.org/students one month in advance.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/mendelssohn.





