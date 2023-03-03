NJRep Announces Acting and Playwriting Adult Education Classes

New Jersey Repertory Company has announced the launch of their Adult Education program with two classes designed to offer adults the opportunity to expand their theatrical enjoyment. Beginning May 16 and running until July 11, (no class on July 4) these 8-week sessions are designed to allow each student to work at their own pace regardless of experience. Students at all levels are welcome and encouraged to attend. Classes will be held at West End Arts at 132 West End Avenue, Long Branch. Parking is free.

The Acting Technique Class, taught by Donna Marrazzo, will address all aspects of acting, including script and character analysis, improvisation technique, the physical and vocal qualities of a character, monologue and scene study technique, emotional preparation and working truthfully moment to moment. You will be introduced to the techniques of Sanford Meisner, Stella Adler, and Lee Strasberg. Through this training you will learn to calm your inner critic and work on a level of trust and instinct.

The Playwriting Workshop, taught by award winning playwright, James Hindman, will include exercises to keep you going from first draft through revisions, and time to read pages aloud and discuss in a supportive controlled manner. This class will provide you with positive support by de-mystifying the playwright's process. You will work at your own pace as we examine themes, structure, dialogue and character in an environment that brings out and channels their unique creativity. Whether you are starting from scratch, moving forward with a work-in-progress or wanting to focus on one-acts, everyone is welcome and encouraged to bring forth your unique voice. The goal is to give you the tools to move forward with your writing while keeping the 'play' in playwrighting.