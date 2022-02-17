NJPAC's Arts Education Summer Camp to Return to In-Person Learning

NJPAC's Arts Education Summer Camp will return to in-person learning for Summer 2022. The award-winning arts education Summer Camp introduces NJPAC's Colton Institute for Training and Research in the Arts. This dynamic new initiative supports and advances NJPAC's Arts Education programs, including best-in-class hip hop, jazz, poetry, and theater classes happening this summer.



For all students enrolling in one of NJPAC's summer programs, students are offered at no cost to participate in Free programs. The bonus class choices are Community Meeting: daily social check-in with your classmates (included as part of your class time,) In The Mix: an online clubhouse to explore social justice in your life and the world (free optional add-on) and Creative Coaching: one-on-one mentorship with a professional NJPAC teaching artist (free optional add-on).



Students are encouraged to register early for the summer classes that include Hip-Hop, Theatre Arts and for those who qualify can participate in City Verses which is a Jazz and Poetry Program for FREE at Rutgers - Newark Campus



No student is ever turned away for financial needs at NJPAC's Arts Education program. For families with multiple children, there is 10% sibling program discount. For more information about the enrollment policy visit njpac.org/summer. All programs take place at NJPAC's Center of Arts Education, 24 Rector Street, Newark, NJ unless otherwise noted.



Hip Hop Program

This summer, students will learn the different art forms that make up the world of Hip Hop. Students will dance, emcee, DJ, make beats and produce music. They will also learn how to create their own podcasts, graffiti and graphic design. Anyone can participate, regardless of experience level (intro to advanced) or location (in-person or virtual).

Ages: 9 - 18

Dates: Jul 11 - Aug 5

Times: 9:30AM - 3:30PM

Tuition: $1,000 per student



Theater Arts Program NJPAC's Arts Education theater arts training program offers skills and techniques for young students to learn the skill of live performance. Choose from acting, movement, circus, improv and much more. Whatever the student's age or experience level, the instructors will make sure students receive the support needed to succeed.

Ages: 9 - 18

Dates: Jul 11 - Aug 5

Times: 9:30AM - 3:30PM

Tuition: $1,000 per student



City Verses: Jazz And Poetry Program at Rutgers - Newark Campus



Summer Programs



Ages: 13 - 18

Dates: July 18 - 30

Times: 9:30AM - 4:15PM

Tuition: Free

Calling all teen musicians, singers, poets, and writers. Creativity ignites when students explore, experiment, and express themselves at NJPAC's Arts Education FREE City Verses Summer Camp. NJPAC invites students to register for FREE City Verses summer camp this July. This is an in-person program that will be held at Rutgers University-Newark campus, a few blocks away from NJPAC. The program is for students that would like to learn how to, or develop their existing skills, expressing themselves by composing their own music and collaborating with poets



Together, students will learn about and create jazz poetry, a uniquely American art form that blends verses and rhythm, song and swing. During this two-week, in-person day camp held at Rutgers-Newark University, students will collaborate with other young creators to share their unique stories and perspectives. Camp sessions will be co-taught by NJPAC's distinguished jazz faculty and Rutgers talented MFA poetry candidates. Registration opens February 2022. This Program is open to students Ages 13 - 18.



This program is part of NJPAC's unique City Verses initiative developed in partnership with Rutgers-Newark University



Requirements to be accepted in the program:

Students must be between 13 and 18 years old

Students must be an instrumentalist or vocalist with some experience and an interest in jazz.

Student must be interested in perfecting their writing skills or have an interest in poetry with an interest in expressing themselves through the written word, honing your writing skills, and exploring the process of collaborating with musicians.

Students who are selected will participate in up to 4 hours of workshop/lecture-style sessions Monday-Friday, and a final share of their work on Sunday, August 15, 2021:

Week 1 - Composition Intensive Introduction to the cross-disciplinary collaboration process of jazz poetry. The majority of the time will be spent with faculty and students in their specific discipline (jazz or poetry), learning the building blocks of composition within each area.

Week 2 - Jazz and Poetry Composition Collaboration Building off of the pedagogic highlights that were instilled in Week 1, students will be paired in small groups to explore and create their own original work, guided by faculty.





Covid Safety at NJPAC's In-Person Summer Camp



The safety of all students is NJPAC's priority. Since the pandemic began, NJPAC has collaborated with medical professionals, invested in building upgrades, and put new procedures in place to protect guests, staff, volunteers, and faculty. All guests 2+ must wear a mask indoors. Faculty and staff are required to be vaccinated. Students 5+ must show proof of vaccination prior to the first in-person session. The Arts Education programs are at reduced capacity to allow for safe distancing. NJPAC's HVAC system meets industry standards for virus ionization, filtration and cleaning processes follow all CDC recommendations. Further details on program protocols are HERE and specific details on procedures are shared upon completed registration and during program orientations.