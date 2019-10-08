NJPAC Presents Richard Thompson This January
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents Richard Thompson on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m.
English guitarist, singer and songwriter Richard Thompson was a pioneer of '60s British folk-rock as a member of the storied Fairport Convention. He's known worldwide for his masterful musicianship and darkly witty lyrics that range from coffee-bitter to hymnal-haunting.
Over a storied career, he's released dozens of albums, toured extensively and even received the OBE from Queen Elizabeth. His influence can't be overstated-his music has been covered by everybody from Robert Plant, Don Henley and Elvis Costello to REM, Sleater-Kinney and David Byrne. He joins us fresh off his all-star 70th birthday bash at London's Royal Albert Hall, where he was lauded by rock royalty including Pink Floyd's David Gilmour and Loudon Wainwright III.
Tickets to see Richard Thompson will go On-Sale Friday, October 8th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.