NJPAC Presents Eddie Izzard in a Global Online Conversation with Elliot Forrest

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Eddie Izzard in a Global Online Conversation with Elliot Forrest on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Welcome the hilarious Eddie Izzard into your living room for this live-at-home discussion. The legendary actor and comedian has received rave accolades for her stand-up and work on stage, screen and stand-up. She's also a relentless runner, finishing multiple marathons on multiple days, raising money and awareness. Eddie, who recently changed her pronouns, talks with Peabody Award-winning host Elliott Forrest about her life, work and dreams. Eddie will also answer questions from you, the audience.

This event is in support of the Arts in Rockland County, NY, Phyllis B. Frank Pride Center of Rockland and Eddie's charities.



Purchase Tickets: Eddie Izzard in a Global Online Conversation with Elliott Forrest - NJPAC

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.