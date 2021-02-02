Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

NJPAC Presents Eddie Izzard in a Global Online Conversation with Elliot Forrest

The virtual event will take place on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.

Feb. 2, 2021  
NJPAC Presents Eddie Izzard in a Global Online Conversation with Elliot Forrest

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present Eddie Izzard in a Global Online Conversation with Elliot Forrest on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. Welcome the hilarious Eddie Izzard into your living room for this live-at-home discussion. The legendary actor and comedian has received rave accolades for her stand-up and work on stage, screen and stand-up. She's also a relentless runner, finishing multiple marathons on multiple days, raising money and awareness. Eddie, who recently changed her pronouns, talks with Peabody Award-winning host Elliott Forrest about her life, work and dreams. Eddie will also answer questions from you, the audience.

This event is in support of the Arts in Rockland County, NY, Phyllis B. Frank Pride Center of Rockland and Eddie's charities.


Purchase Tickets: Eddie Izzard in a Global Online Conversation with Elliott Forrest - NJPAC

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 9:00 p.m.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Jonah Platt
Jonah Platt
Taylor Louderman
Taylor Louderman
Tommy Bracco
Tommy Bracco


Related Articles
Playhouse on the Square Offers Virtual Theatre Workshops Photo

Playhouse on the Square Offers Virtual Theatre Workshops

Ithaca College Hillel Presents RYE BREAD, A Virtual Reading To Benefit The Anti-Defamation Photo

Ithaca College Hillel Presents RYE BREAD, A Virtual Reading To Benefit The Anti-Defamation League

Ballet Hispánico Calls For Applications From Emerging Latinx Choreographers & F Photo

Ballet Hispánico Calls For Applications From Emerging Latinx Choreographers & Filmmakers For 2021 Instituto Coreográfico

Emelin Theatre Announces Upcoming Virtual Events for February and March Photo

Emelin Theatre Announces Upcoming Virtual Events for February and March


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tom Gold Dance to Present World Premiere Livestream of PORTRAITS
  • 2021 Dance Entropy Gala Announced
  • Red Sky and Toronto Symphony Orchestra Collaborate On Creative Mentorship With Indigenous Artists
  • Ailey Extension Celebrates Black History Month with Virtual Workshops & Classes Exploring Dances of the African Diaspora