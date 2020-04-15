NJPAC Announces Weekly DJ Dance Party

With its campus closed to audiences and artists during the coronavirus pandemic, NJPAC, the state's anchor cultural institution, has found a new way to bring the magic of performing arts to its community: An online portal, NJPAC in Your Living Room, offering live original content as well as a curated collection of past Arts Center performances, programming and workshops for children.

As part of the programming, NJPAC will host a weekly Live DJ Dance Party every Thursday, from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Facebook.com/NJPAC . This week's featured DJ is Storm Norm Da General from BKS1 Radio.

Expect a special guest DJ each week spinning the best sounds for a live virtual dance party! New DJ's are added every week, keep updated by visiting njpac.org or visiting njapc's social media platforms.

Thu, Apr 16 @ 7 - 9PMStorm Norm Da General

This collection of virtual performances can be found on the Arts Center's website, at njpac.org/inyourlivingroom . Check out NJPAC's Facebook and Twitter feeds for live events throughout the week, which will be archived on the website.





