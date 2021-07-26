NEW BRUNSWICK HEART FESTIVAL Celebrates the Arts and History of New Brunswick and Middlesex County 

State Theatre New Jersey, New Brunswick Cultural Center, New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC), and Above Art Studios present the New Brunswick HEART Festival on Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 4pm-7pm; hosted by New Jersey Radio Hall of Famer Bert Baron and Founder of TSO Productions, Sharon Gordon. This free family-friendly festival celebrates all the vibrant arts and history that New Brunswick and Middlesex County have to offer with live performances, interviews, crafts, and more. The festival will take place in New Brunswick in-person at Monument Square at 2 Livingston Ave and will be live streamed on YouTube. For more information, visit NewBrunwickArts.org.

"We are thrilled to bring together so many amazing arts and community partners for the second annual New Brunswick HEART festival," said festival organizers, Tracey O'Reggio Clark from New Brunswick Cultural Center, and the Arts Institute of Middlesex Country; Kelly Blithe from State Theatre New Jersey; Dontae Muse from Above Art Studios; and Sarah Ferreira from New Brunswick Cultural Center and the Arts Institute of Middlesex County. "We are also happy to provide attendees with the choice to enjoy this year's festival live and in-person or watch the live-stream on YouTube."

This year's lineup includes the New Brunswick Brass Band; New Brunswick Latin band, Sonido Latino; jazz violinist Bri Blvck; a salsa dance class party with Elvis Ruiz; inspirational opera singer Sonya Headlam; tap dancer Omar Edwards; the Hearts of Oak Youth Pipes and Drums band; guitarist Dennis McDonough; an English-Spanish musical performance for the kids by The Bilingual Birdies Trio; and New Brunswick Vinyl Society and Silent Knight.

Other events and activities from 4pm-7pm include a theater tour of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center (NBPAC); a sneak peak of State Theatre New Jersey's extensive renovations and preparations for their grand 100th anniversary fall reopening with hard hat theater tours of State Theatre; steamroller art with the American Hungarian Foundation; an activity tent with Garden of Healing; ticket giveaway contests by George Street Playhouse and American Repertory Ballet; button-making with the New Brunswick Free Public Library; yoga with Sisterwork; Japanese black ink drawing with the Highland Park Arts Commission; and more.

Following the mainstage festival events, attendees are invited to watch a Live Art Battle at Above Art Studios (55B Morris St) from 7pm-9pm. Featuring seven contestants, three timed rounds, and one prize, the Art Battle will take place at the Studio and will be live-streamed on Above Art Studio's Instagram account @AboveArtStudios.

The night continues after the Art Battle at 9pm with Ignite the Night! At three different restaurants across New Brunswick, DJs take over with their live sets featuring a HEART theme. The DJs include Run The Fade at Roosterspin (120 Albany St); New Brunswick Vinyl Society at Ani Ramen (37 Easton Ave); and Flygerian at Delta's (19 Dennis St).